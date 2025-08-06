Georgia has issued more than $1 billion in extra tax refunds in recent weeks, and more are on the way.
Here’s what you need to know.
The refunds: Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly approved the extra income tax refunds earlier this year. It’s part of the way they’re spending the massive reserve funds the state has accumulated through budget surpluses in recent years.
Who’s eligible: To qualify, taxpayers must have been full-year Georgia residents in 2023 and 2024 and filed income tax returns for both years. Part-year and nonresidents who filed state returns for both years will be eligible for partial refunds.
The maximum amount: Individuals or married people filing separately will receive a maximum refund of $250. Heads of household will get up to $375, and married couples filing jointly will receive up to $500. These “surplus” refunds are in addition to the regular refunds many received after they filed their 2024 tax returns.
Why you might receive less: The refunds could be less than the maximum for several reasons. People who didn’t pay taxes will not receive a refund. Those who paid less in taxes than the maximum refund will receive a smaller amount. People who owe the state money — such as delinquent taxes or child support — also might receive a reduced refund.
The status: To date, the Department of Revenue has issued nearly 3 million refunds totaling more than $1 billion. That’s about 90% of the refunds the department expects to issue.
The department is still issuing surplus refunds, but some taxpayers may have to wait. Taxpayers who filed for an extension on their 2024 taxes will receive their money in October.
More information: You can check your eligibility and the status of your refund at https://dor.georgia.gov/2024-hb-112-surplus-tax-refund-faqs.
