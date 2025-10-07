A report released Tuesday by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office shows individual income tax collections rose 1.9% to $3.9 billion in the first three months of fiscal year 2026, which began July 1.

If revenue continues to rise, it may boost plans for further cuts to the state’s income tax rates. Supporters say reducing the rate encourages people and businesses to move to the state, increasing revenue.

Some Republicans — including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor next year — want to go further. They’re studying ways to eliminate the income tax altogether, a move they say is needed to keep Georgia competitive with other states.

Opponents say cutting income taxes amounts to a tax cut for high earners, while middle- and low-income Georgians see little benefit because it would require Georgia to raise other taxes — likely sales taxes on a variety of services that are currently exempt. Critics say that would shift the tax burden to the poor, who pay a higher share of their income on services from health care to haircuts.