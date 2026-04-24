Georgia Votes Democrats, Republicans test campaign messages with ballot questions The questions on the primary ballots are nonbiding, but voters will hear about them on the campaign trail heading to November. The May 19 primary ballots will include questions about taxes, the death penalty and more. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2024)

By Chris Joyner 14 minutes ago Share

Voters participating in Georgia’s party primarily elections will notice a series of oddly worded questions smack in the middle of their ballots. The state Democratic and Republican parties put these questions there to gauge voter opinions on issues that likely will come up in the general election. These are nonbinding questions, but they can shape messaging from the candidates and the state parties.

Here’s a breakdown of the questions, by party, that will be on the May 19 ballot. Democratic Party questions “Should the state of Georgia raise the sales tax on everyday items like clothing, food and school supplies to pay for an income-tax cut that would make millionaires and billionaires richer?” Cutting or eliminating the income tax was a big priority for Republicans in this year’s state legislative session. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a leading GOP candidate for governor, pledged to eliminate the personal income tax for most Georgians, which he said he would pay for by cutting special interest and corporate tax breaks. Democrats opposed the idea, saying doing away with the tax would help the rich while hurting poor and middle income Georgians because the resulting hole in the state budget would need to be made up in increased sales taxes, which are more burdensome for people with limited incomes.

In the end, the Republican majority in the General Assembly agreed to cut the income tax rate by two-tenths of a percent, to 4.99%, and increase the standard deduction. Democrats say this more modest step is still a boon for the wealthy and creates down-the-road problems for the state budget.

“Is it ethical for political candidates who have used their public offices to enrich themselves and their families, or have had nearly a billion dollars of business dealings with the state of Georgia, to hold statewide office?” This one is aimed squarely at the top contenders for governor on the Republican side — Jones and billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson. Here, the Democrats are picking up attacks Jones and Jackson have been lobbing at each other for months and preparing to recycle them against whoever emerges from the primary. Republican Party questions “Should Georgia enact the strongest election integrity measures possible, which may include hand marked paper ballots, fines for counties that refuse to maintain current voter rolls, and restrictions on no-excuse absentee voting to restore trust in elections?” This is red meat for Republican primary voters, many of whom say they believe baseless claims the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Since then, activists have espoused a variety of measures they say will make elections more secure and fair, including doing away with the state’s system of touchscreen voting machines. It’s an odd question in one way. Republican leadership in the Legislature adjourned without addressing a critical deadline they set two years ago to remove QR codes from ballots. As a result, the General Assembly may have to come back into session before the November general election to fix it, perhaps by moving the paper ballots or by resetting the deadline.

“Should Georgia prohibit judges from releasing criminal defendants accused of murder and other felonies without posting secure bail?” A bullseye question for the tough-on-crime GOP voter. Judges generally set high bond for defendants arrested on murder charges, but there have been some cases where lower bond amounts have sparked controversy. “Should Georgia extend the death penalty to include sexual crimes against children?” Another question that could provide campaign talking points for Republican candidates, especially those in the General Assembly. A 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision found the death penalty for sexual assaults on children to be unconstitutional, but several states — including Tennessee and Florida — have since passed laws challenging that court ruling.

“Should the United States Constitution be amended to limit the number of Supreme Court Justices to a maximum of nine to prevent partisan court packing schemes?” Trump’s three nominations to the Supreme Court significantly changed the court’s ideological balance and created some discussion on the left to increase the number of justices should Democrats return to the White House and take control of the Senate. This question appears to test whether messaging about protecting the court structure resonates with voters. “Should Georgia require public school systems to make all instructional materials and library content publicly accessible online for parental review?” Debate over what books and instructional materials are appropriate in public school settings and what role parents have in making those decisions have been important to Republican activists for years. This suggests some GOP candidates are looking at this as an issue for November. “Do you support making Georgia energy-independent by prioritizing American oil/gas production, reducing regulations, and delivering lower energy costs for families?”