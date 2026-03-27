Politics

Roy Barnes, Andrew Young back Michael Thurmond’s bid for governor

The endorsements give Thurmond a boost ahead of the May 19 primary.
Democratic candidate for governor Michael Thurmond (shown) is competing with former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state Sen. Jason Esteves for a spot in a likely June showdown with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. (Courtesy)
Democratic candidate for governor Michael Thurmond (shown) is competing with former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state Sen. Jason Esteves for a spot in a likely June showdown with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. (Courtesy)
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1 hour ago

Former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond landed two of Georgia’s most prominent Democratic endorsements this week, with former Gov. Roy Barnes and civil rights icon Andrew Young backing his bid for governor.

The dual nods give Thurmond a boost as he tries to break through a crowded primary field led by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the front-runner in the May 19 Democratic primary.

Young, a former Atlanta mayor and longtime civil rights leader, offered his support at a private luncheon with veteran party figures. He agreed to make it public.

He said Thurmond is “the person who could really move Georgia forward,” calling him “the smartest, the most honest and energetic candidate” in the race.

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Barnes, the last Democrat elected Georgia governor, said his endorsement stems from decades of working alongside Thurmond, who has served in the Legislature, as a statewide labor commissioner and as superintendent of the DeKalb County School District.

“I served with Mike Thurmond in the General Assembly and as labor commissioner while I was governor. He knows the state and can operate it efficiently,” Barnes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The endorsements arrive at a pivotal moment. Bottoms holds a lead in early polling. But roughly 40% of likely Democratic voters remain undecided, leaving the race fluid and increasing the odds of a runoff.

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Thurmond is competing with former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a party-switching ex-Republican, and former state Sen. Jason Esteves for a spot in a likely June showdown with Bottoms.

All three Democrats are also contending with a parallel Republican primary dominated by a costly and nasty feud between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson — a clash that has overwhelmed the airwaves and shaped the broader race.

Keisha Lance Bottoms (from left), Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond are vying to be the Democratic nominee for governor. (AJC File; Courtesy)
Keisha Lance Bottoms (from left), Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond are vying to be the Democratic nominee for governor. (AJC File; Courtesy)

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

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