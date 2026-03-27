Roy Barnes, Andrew Young back Michael Thurmond’s bid for governor
The endorsements give Thurmond a boost ahead of the May 19 primary.
Democratic candidate for governor Michael Thurmond (shown) is competing with former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state Sen. Jason Esteves for a spot in a likely June showdown with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. (Courtesy)
Former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond landed two of Georgia’s most prominent Democratic endorsements this week, with former Gov. Roy Barnes and civil rights icon Andrew Young backing his bid for governor.
“I served with Mike Thurmond in the General Assembly and as labor commissioner while I was governor. He knows the state and can operate it efficiently,” Barnes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The endorsements arrive at a pivotal moment. Bottoms holds a lead in early polling. But roughly 40% of likely Democratic voters remain undecided, leaving the race fluid and increasing the odds of a runoff.
Thurmond is competing with former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a party-switching ex-Republican, and former state Sen. Jason Esteves for a spot in a likely June showdown with Bottoms.
All three Democrats are also contending with a parallel Republican primary dominated by a costly and nasty feud between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson — a clash that has overwhelmed the airwaves and shaped the broader race.
Keisha Lance Bottoms (from left), Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond are vying to be the Democratic nominee for governor. (AJC File; Courtesy)