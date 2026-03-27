Politics Roy Barnes, Andrew Young back Michael Thurmond’s bid for governor The endorsements give Thurmond a boost ahead of the May 19 primary. Democratic candidate for governor Michael Thurmond (shown) is competing with former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state Sen. Jason Esteves for a spot in a likely June showdown with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. (Courtesy)

By Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago Share

Former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond landed two of Georgia’s most prominent Democratic endorsements this week, with former Gov. Roy Barnes and civil rights icon Andrew Young backing his bid for governor. The dual nods give Thurmond a boost as he tries to break through a crowded primary field led by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the front-runner in the May 19 Democratic primary.

Young, a former Atlanta mayor and longtime civil rights leader, offered his support at a private luncheon with veteran party figures. He agreed to make it public. He said Thurmond is “the person who could really move Georgia forward,” calling him “the smartest, the most honest and energetic candidate” in the race. RELATED Mike Thurmond says he brings statewide experience to race for governor Barnes, the last Democrat elected Georgia governor, said his endorsement stems from decades of working alongside Thurmond, who has served in the Legislature, as a statewide labor commissioner and as superintendent of the DeKalb County School District.

“I served with Mike Thurmond in the General Assembly and as labor commissioner while I was governor. He knows the state and can operate it efficiently,” Barnes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.