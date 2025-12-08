Michael Thurmond 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview
Watch the full interview of former DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
Jason Esteves 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview
Watch the full interview of former Georgia state Sen. Jason Esteves from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.1h ago
Keisha Lance Bottoms 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview
Watch the full interview of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.1h ago
The sixth-grade insult that sparked a question about her body for the first time
This week on "It's UATL" the hosts open up about the first time they noticed their bodies and when society’s beauty standards started to sink in.
Is Atlanta really the promised land for Black chefs?
Is Atlanta really the mecca for Black chefs? Credits: AJC | Getty | Andrew Thomas Lee, Natrice Miller, Tori Allen, Ben Gray, Mike Jordan/AJC | UATL/Mike Jordan