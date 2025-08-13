Mike Thurmond says he brings statewide experience to race for governor

A former state labor commissioner, Thurmond served eight years as chief executive of DeKalb County before leaving office in January. He announced his campaign for governor earlier this month.

If elected, Thurmond said he would use state resources to offset the federal cuts in the Trump-backed tax and spending law which could strip hundreds of thousands of Georgians from Medicaid rolls and reduce food stamp benefits, among other cuts.

Thurmond enters the race as two prominent Democrats, state Sen. Jason Esteves and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, have already launched their campaigns.

Thurmond said his experience separates him from the rest of the Democratic field.

“We have honorable candidates running for the Democratic nomination,” he said. “I just bring a record of having done it. I bring a record of having won statewide elections. I know what it’s like.”

