Politically Georgia Live: Why Michael Thurmond says he’s no insider

“I am the consummate outsider,” Thurmond told the Politically Georgia live forum, casting himself as someone who knows the inner workings of the Gold Dome but can also shake up the status quo.

Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has spent decades in public office. But as he runs for Georgia governor, the Democrat is presenting himself in a new light to voters.

Thurmond was one of six leading candidates for Georgia governor who joined the Politically Georgia forum in November. Here are excerpts from his interview.

On how he views his campaign

“I’m an outsider, and let me tell you why: I’ve always focused on problem solving, on getting things done and serving the people who elect me. Beyond that, I want to always be there for the people of this state. Not for the party, but for people. I’ve always stood for that and always will.”

On being the oldest candidate in the race at 72

“It’s all about the future and not about the past. Like I said, age is a number, but it’s also about creativity and innovation. We are at this critical point in history where experience will be so critical. But experience can never become a crutch. It’s an asset that can be used to create innovative and creative solutions to the problems that we face.”

On his approach

“It’s all about people. It’s all about caring about how other people live. Let me tell you, we can get this done. … This is about the future of our state. This is about the future that our children will inherit. And we have to rise to this moment.”