Bipartisan deal to end government shutdown tests Jon Ossoff’s resolve

Ossoff’s vote The American flag flies over the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP) The U.S. Senate reached a deal Sunday that would end the longest federal government shutdown in history. But they’ve done it without most Democrats, including Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Ossoff’s decision makes him vulnerable to GOP attacks while pleasing the donors he needs to pay for what will likely be the nation’s toughest reelection campaign. He’s the only incumbent Democratic U.S. senator on the ballot next year in a state won by President Donald Trump, making him the top target of Republicans looking preserve their majority. It’s why Republicans have focused much of their criticism of the shutdown on Ossoff, who has steadfastly stood with Senate Democrats by insisting any bill to reopen the government must include an extension of federal health care subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

But Sunday, eight Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to advance a bill that would temporarily fund the government through the end of January. Ossoff and fellow Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock both voted against a procedural motion to advance the bill — one of multiple votes the duo has cast against Republican-backed proposals to reopen the government.

It will likely take several days and more procedural votes, but Congress appears on track to reopen the government later this week. There could still be changes to the proposal that would affect how many votes it receives in each chamber, but here is what the proposal includes in its current form: Funding most government agencies through the end of January.

Back pay to furloughed federal workers.

A reversal of layoffs during the shutdown and limit future mass layoffs.

Full year funding for Veterans Affairs, military construction and agriculture, including money to pay for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

A promise by Senate Republicans to hold a separate vote by mid-December on a Democrat-led bill to extend health insurance subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

Eight Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to advance the proposal. They said it was time to end the government shutdown even if means taking a risk by delaying the conversation on health care costs. “The American people will see who stands with them on health care and who does not, and that will be the platform of the next stage of the fight,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, said. “I hope we can find bipartisan agreement on an extension of those premium tax credits.” Hassan is among the Democrats who negotiated the deal. But there are no promises that bill will pass, and even if it does, House Speaker Mike Johnson has made no assurances the legislation will make it to the floor in his chamber. House Democrats are already indicating they will not support the plan. “Republicans are forcing us to choose between keeping healthcare costs low, feeding hungry children, and paying our dedicated federal workers. For me, it’s a false choice,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, wrote on X. “It’s a NO on any bill that does not address the Republican health care crisis.”

Ad fallout Republican Derek Dooley enjoys backing from Gov. Brian Kemp in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Rarely has a 15-second digital ad triggered this much friction among Republicans. But that’s the fallout from a pro-Derek Dooley U.S. Senate spot from Gov. Brian Kemp’s political network that blamed “career politicians” for the federal government shutdown — lumping Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins in the same frame. Axios reported over the weekend that the ad infuriated U.S. Senate GOP leadership. It also irked local Republicans. U.S. Rep. Austin Scott of Tifton, a close ally of both GOP lawmakers, called the ad “stupid” in three ways: “It was a stupid ad, it was stupid to spend money supporting the Democrats’ fake shutdown narrative, and it was stupid to violate the rules, which I think they did when they put another candidate in the ad.”

Dooley allies pushed back, saying both the governor and the Senate hopeful have kept their target squarely on Ossoff through the shutdown fight. And they note the “unity” critique rings hollow given Collins was attacking Dooley before he even entered the race. Tea leaves Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and House Speaker Jon Burns (right), both Republicans, are not on the same page about tax relief. (Jason Getz/AJC) The biggest takeaway from last week’s elections has been the success of Democrats’ affordability message heading into 2026. But a closer look at the results shows voters are also sending signals to state lawmakers about tax policy. Voters across dozens of counties and cities approved measures aimed at lowering property taxes, either by raising sales taxes or expanding a homestead exemption for seniors. Of the 74 measures we counted on ballots across the state, only four failed as voters in Floyd, Paulding, Union and Ware counties refused to trade a higher sales tax for lower property taxes.

The votes correspond with a new AJC poll showing a majority of likely Democratic and Republican primary voters would, if they had the choice, prefer a property tax cut instead of eliminating the state income tax. Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has built his campaign for governor around phasing out Georgia’s income tax. But House Speaker Jon Burns has signaled his preference for property tax relief. And Jones’ two top GOP rivals, Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have also backed limits on property taxes. Mysterious tests Far-right groups are vowing to appeal a county judge’s ruling that eviscerated the Catoosa County GOP’s attempt to bar four Republicans from running for local office under the party’s banner. Alex Johnson of the Georgia Republican Assembly, who represented the Catoosa GOP, said he’ll argue that local parties should have the right to “enforce their platform on behalf of busy citizens and not be forced by government to cover for insider wealthy interests deceiving voters.”

Meanwhile, Catoosa County GOP Chair Joanna Hildreth sent out a fundraising plea urging supporters to "stand up and reject control of the party by career politicians who don't support Republican values." The judge's ruling last week barred the local GOP from using a "mysterious Star Chamber-like" system that allowed 16 committee members to decide who could qualify as a Republican.

