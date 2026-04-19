Metro Atlanta Higher gas prices might be here to stay, energy secretary warns Georgians are paying about 42 cents less per gallon than the national average. A man gets gas at a Chevron station on Cobb Parkway in Marietta on Friday, March 20, 2026. Fuel prices remain high amid the ongoing war in Iran, and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the cost of gas may not fall below $3 per gallon until next year. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Shaddi Abusaid 2 hours ago Share

Georgia drivers probably shouldn’t expect fuel costs to dip back below $3 a gallon anytime soon, although prices may not climb higher, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Wright said he doesn’t anticipate the price of gasoline falling to prewar levels until later this year or sometime in 2027.

“That could happen later this year, that might not happen till next year, but prices have likely peaked,” Wright told host Jake Tapper. “Certainly with the resolution of this conflict you’ll see prices go down.” The average cost of gasoline has increased by more than $1 per gallon since the start of the Iran war in late February. Iran said Saturday that it would continue to block transit through the Strait of Hormuz so long as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect, The Associated Press reported. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil typically passes through the strait, according to the AP. As the conflict continues, it seems Georgia drivers might as well get used to paying more to fill up.

Statewide, fuel prices remain well below the national average, however. That’s because Gov. Brian Kemp last month signed into law a 60-day suspension of the state’s gas tax to help offset rising gas costs for Georgia drivers.

As of Sunday afternoon, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.04, according to AAA. Drivers in Georgia are paying less, with the statewide average hovering around $3.62 per gallon. That’s down about 15 cents from a month ago. Across metro Atlanta, the cost of a gallon of unleaded is about 2 cents higher at $3.64, and the price of a gallon of diesel fuel is $5.09, according to AAA. Editor’s note: Prices are rounded. For Atlantans looking to use public transit to cut down on fuel use, MARTA debuted some major changes to its bus routes starting this weekend. As of Saturday, the transit agency is offering more frequent trips along high-demand bus routes in an effort to reduce wait times and increase ridership.