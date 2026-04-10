Georgia GOP chair brushes off Tuesday’s closer-than-expected runoff

Today’s newsletter highlights:
- Test your knowledge with our news quiz.
- Rick Jackson responds to a complaint that he’s a MAGA-come-lately.
- Georgia’s 9th Congressional District race heats up with mailer against Andrew Clyde.
Today’s newsletter highlights:
Georgia Republicans gathered Thursday night at a ballroom on Georgia Tech’s campus for their big Spring Gala Dinner, a key opportunity to raise money ahead of the May 19 primary.
Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, the former U.S. senator, was the keynote speaker. The event was closed to the press, so we can’t tell you what she said. But the state party posted photos on social media showing a packed room and Loeffler in a fireside chat with Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon.
We spoke to McKoon earlier in the week after Clay Fuller won the runoff in the 14th Congressional District, but with a closer margin than even some of his allies hoped for. McKoon told us that he isn’t reading anything into those results given the November midterms will be a much different ballgame.
“I certainly don’t think that it indicates that there’s going to be a lack of voter enthusiasm when the U.S. Senate is on the line and the governor’s office is on the line and the lieutenant governor’s office is on the line, and everything else that we have in November,” he said.
Georgia Democrats will follow suit on Saturday with the annual Carter-Lewis Dinner. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who is among those considering a run for president in 2028, will be the keynote speaker. U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, who is up for reelection this year, and Raphael Warnock will also speak.
Expect Beshear to focus on his origin story: a Democrat who figured out a way to win in a red state. But he’ll also be testing the waters to see how he is received by a crowd in a swing state that would be crucial for any presidential nominee.
And in case you were wondering what type of money you have to spend to attend these types of events, the Republicans’ gala was $250 for a general admission ticket and $1,000 to attend the VIP reception. The sold out Carter-Lewis Dinner costs $300 for a regular seat and $2,500 for the VIP reception.
Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out by taking our quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter.
Gov. Brian Kemp could call a special session of the state Legislature to address voting concerns. But what other issue could prompt him to call lawmakers back to Atlanta?
Rick Jackson’s Republican campaign for governor got an endorsement this week from which statewide elected official?
Georgia Republicans began this year’s legislative session by promising to eliminate taxes on income and property. What actually happened?
The federal government cut funding for Tybee Island’s beach renourishment project. Where will the money go instead?
Republican billionaire Rick Jackson is still fielding questions about his late embrace of President Donald Trump. This week at a stop in Banks County, he leaned into the explanation that has become a staple of his campaign.
Jackson has framed it as a mistake. But he quickly pivots to his support now, which includes a $1 million donation to Trump’s political operation in December.
That argument has become familiar in Jackson’s stump speech, often paired with a swipe at Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and other rivals.
“I can assure that all of our legislators put together — including my opponent — has never given that kind of money," Jackson said. “There’s nobody that supports him more than I do now.”
But at the stop, conservative provocateur and talk show host Brian Pritchard pressed him further on his past support for figures like Nikki Haley and Jeb Bush who still raise eyebrows in MAGA circles.
Jackson’s response: he put himself in the same bucket as JD Vance and Marco Rubio, both of whom were once Trump skeptics before becoming close allies.
Then came the most revealing line of the exchange.
“I am late to the Trump train, but nobody supports him more than I do now,” Jackson said, adding that he had since met Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “He’s forgiven me for doing this. So, I think if he can forgive me, hopefully you can.”
Two new endorsements this week:
A new mailer is attacking U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, for his dual role as the 9th District congressman and CEO of Clyde Armory, his gun store and weapons contracting business based in Athens.
“Congressman Clyde appropriates the money, then CEO Clyde collects it,” the mailer says.
The basis of the attack is Clyde’s post as a member of the House Appropriations Committee and CEO of Clyde Armory. The committee dictates federal agencies’ spending. Clyde Armory has federal contracts to sell firearms and accessories to many of those same agencies, including the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense.
Last year, Clyde also delayed a vote Trump’s “One Big. Beautiful Bill Act” until a provision was added to eliminate a federal tax on gun silencers, which Clyde Armory sells.
“My Democrat colleagues have asked, how did it get in the bill?” Clyde said on the House floor. “Me. I asked.”
House rules and federal law set significant limits on House members contracting with the federal government, but Clyde has stayed on in both jobs.
The congressman is now facing a well financed GOP primary from former Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon, along with Hall County Commissioner Gregg Poole. But the mailers are from the Georgia Conservative Alliance, a dark-money group created in 2025 that lists GOP strategist Chip Lake as CEO and secretary.
Clyde called the attack “a flat-out lie.”
“Since being elected, my focus has been on representing my constituents, not on my business,” he told the AJC in a statement. “And every time I push to deregulate and restore Second Amendment rights, it actually creates more competition in the firearms industry. So, the reality is, I actually lose money by serving in Washington.”
New ads out this week:
There is no “Politically Georgia” podcast today. We’ll be back on Monday.
You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
On Thursday’s episode of the the “Politically Georgia” podcast, we asked two political strategist — Republican Stephen Lawson and Democrat Theron Johnson — which candidates they would most like to run against in November.
In the governor’s race, Lawson said former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms would “no question” be the most vulnerable Democrat for Republicans to face in the general election.
“I think her record as the mayor of Atlanta was a complete disaster,” he said.
Alternatively, Lawson predicted Esteves and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond would be pose the biggest threat for Republicans.
On the other side, Johnson said Collins would be the preferred choice for Democrats if they could hand-pick their opponent for Ossoff in November.
“He definitely has shown that he can have some outbursts. He’s got some questionable votes,” he said.
The Republican who Johnson said he would not count out is former football coach Derek Dooley.
“I still just think that Gov. Brian Kemp would not get out and go across the state the way he’s been doing these last few weeks, if he didn’t see some type of lane to try to get into the runoff,” he said.
Today’s birthdays:
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Answers to this week’s news quiz:
That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider information to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.
The Latest