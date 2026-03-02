Politically Georgia

US-Israeli strikes on Iran show partisan divide among Georgia candidates

Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team.
Demonstrators rallied against the government of Iran in Atlanta on Sunday. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Demonstrators rallied against the government of Iran in Atlanta on Sunday. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By , , and
35 minutes ago

Today’s newsletter highlights:

Dividing line

Demonstrators rallied against the government of Iran on Sunday. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Demonstrators rallied against the government of Iran on Sunday. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Add the Middle East to the growing list of fault lines in Georgia’s top races.

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran are sharpening contrasts between Republicans forcefully backing the attacks and Democrats like U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who warn against “another regime change war-of-choice.”

That divide was front and center at the Republican Jewish Committee’s gubernatorial forum on Sunday, where three leading GOP contenders leaned in.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger cast himself as a “peace through strength” Reagan Republican and said Iranians now have “an opportunity to rebuild their government and pursue freedom.”

Attorney General Chris Carr thanked U.S. service members and applauded strikes against the “single largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.”

And billionaire Rick Jackson outlined proposals to expand state investment in Israel Bonds, deepen Georgia–Israel economic ties and create a faith-focused advisory structure by executive order.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones didn’t attend, citing a scheduling conflict.

While Middle East diplomacy is firmly a federal matter — and most of the leading Democratic contenders for governor steered clear of the debate over the weekend — Israel has long played an outsized role in Georgia politics.

Things to know

Former Macon-Bibb Commissioner Seth Clark, a Democrat, has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor. (Courtesy photo)
Former Macon-Bibb Commissioner Seth Clark, a Democrat, has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor. (Courtesy photo)

Good morning! Former Macon-Bibb Commissioner Seth Clark has suspended his short-lived campaign for lieutenant governor, citing a recent shift in “personal circumstances” and a desire to focus on his family. That leaves just one other Democrat in the race: state Sen. Josh McLaurin of Sandy Springs.

Here are three other things to know for today:

What’s next on Iran?

National Guard members were on hand Saturday as people gathered near the White House to protest the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. (Allison Robbert/AP)
National Guard members were on hand Saturday as people gathered near the White House to protest the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. (Allison Robbert/AP)

Members of Congress return to Capitol Hill facing the reality of President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran and their consequences, including risks to U.S. service members due to retaliation on American military bases and allies.

The partisan debates on whether the strikes were necessary are leading to discussion about what action if any Congress might take this week.

A majority of House Democrats are backing a war powers resolution limiting Trump’s abilities to continue the attack. Even if the resolution passes when it is brought to the floor later this week, it would be far short of the support needed to override a guaranteed Trump veto.

Republicans are renewing an effort to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security to end the partial government shutdown that started on Feb. 15. Conservatives say the strikes in Iran created new urgency to ensure law enforcement agencies under DHS have full funding. But Democrats have not said whether they will back away from demands that immigration enforcement policies be addressed in the process.

Complicating these discussions is the fact that the House doesn’t have much floor time scheduled this week with votes expected only on Wednesday and Thursday.

Legal wrangling

Health care business owner Rick Jackson is a Republican candidate for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Health care business owner Rick Jackson is a Republican candidate for governor. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Republican billionaire Rick Jackson’s campaign for governor is accusing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and his leadership committee of violating a court order.

A federal judge on Feb. 20th ordered WBJ Leadership to stop spending money on Jones’ campaign for governor. But Jackson’s campaign says the committee continued running digital ads and aired a TV spot in the Albany market on Feb. 24.

Jackson’s campaign has asked a federal judge to hold Jones and the committee in civil contempt.

“Given the audacity of the Jones Defendants positions, Jackson’s only choice was to move for contempt,” Jackson’s lawyers wrote in the motion.

Beyond a contempt finding, Jackson wants the court to order Jones to stop further spending by the leadership committee, cancel remaining ad contracts and certify under oath that he’s in compliance.

Jones’ campaign didn’t comment.

Memorable moment

Georgia marked a low-key but historic moment last week when the Rev. Kimble Sorrells became the first openly transgender “chaplain of the day” in the state Senate.

Invited by Democratic state Sen. Sally Harrell of Atlanta, Sorrells delivered the daily prayer without any mention from the well of the milestone.

Harrell simply noted that Sorrells, an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, once taught her children at vacation Bible school.

The history-making nature of the moment only surfaced afterward, when Georgia House candidate Aaron Baker asked if Sorrells thought about using the moment to chastise the GOP-controlled chamber for passing transgender limits.

Sorrells kept it apolitical, summarizing the message this way: “I reminded them that our various faith traditions call us to treat each other as we would like to be treated. That’s kind of the closest thing we have to a universal ethic.”

Auto dealing

Georgia voters in 1992 agreed to change the Constitution in a way that has long been viewed as giving lawmakers broad authority to regulate the auto industry. But a recent Georgia Supreme Court ruling makes it clear there are limits to that power that could threaten a key advantage for Tesla.

Georgia law bans automakers from selling vehicles directly to consumers. But it makes an exception for Tesla. Lucid, a Tesla competitor, argued that isn’t fair.

The court didn’t decide that question. Instead, it ruled the Constitution does not give lawmakers power to do whatever they want with the auto industry. Instead, they said lawmakers can only pass laws “in order to prevent frauds, unfair businesses practices, unfair methods of competition, impositions, and other abuses.”

The justices ordered a lower court to reconsider Lucid’s lawsuit challenging Tesla’s exemption. Stay tuned.

Under the Gold Dome

The Capitol in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
The Capitol in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The Legislature will not convene today to give lawmakers time to do their committee work. Crossover Day is Friday. Some happenings:

Health concern

Presiding Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren was first appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Presiding Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren was first appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court Presiding Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren was recently diagnosed with what the court called “a small, early-stage breast cancer.”

Warren will have outpatient surgery later this month. In a news release, the court said Warren’s doctors expect “a full recovery.”

Warren intends to continue working during her treatment, which also comes as she’ll be running for reelection. Last week, Jen Jordan — a Democratic trial lawyer who was the party’s nominee for attorney general in 2018 — announced she was challenging Warren for her seat.

The election is May 19.

Listen up

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently spoke about his new book at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta. (Riley Bunch/AJC)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently spoke about his new book at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we break down the online firestorm over California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments in Atlanta. We also dig into billionaire candidate for governor Rick Jackson’s health care empire and the long shot challenges to two Georgia Supreme Court justices.

You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Today in Washington

People gathered near the White House on Saturday to show support for the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
People gathered near the White House on Saturday to show support for the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Highlights:

Shoutouts

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

Before you go

Van Johnson has been mayor of Savannah since 2020. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Van Johnson has been mayor of Savannah since 2020. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and other members of the African American Mayors Association are lowering flags to half-staff in their cities to honor the late Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., whose memorial services continue this week.

That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Adam Beam helps write and edit the Politically Georgia morning newsletter.

More Stories

The Latest

Leg Day 20
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Romman’s exit leaves few women running for Georgia’s top offices

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Rick Jackson, Burt Jones trade attacks as GOP race for governor intensifies

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Trump’s State of the Union touched familiar themes amid sagging poll numbers

Keep Reading

Georgia Republicans rally behind Trump after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran

Rick Jackson, Burt Jones trade attacks as GOP race for governor intensifies

The Latest: Iran pushes back against Trump ahead of Geneva talks over Tehran’s nuclear program

Featured

budget hearings

Voting rights group sues Raffensperger over voter cancellation documents

GRIDLOCK GUY

MARTA to launch revamped bus network, ‘last-mile’ van service

AJC VARSITY

Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament