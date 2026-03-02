Politics Monday Mailbag: Gavin Newsom, Savannah ICE operations and Rick Jackson The AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag. California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes part in a discussion about his new book “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery,” with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the Rialto Theater in Atlanta on Feb. 22, 2026. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

On Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior reporter Greg Bluestein and Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell answer questions from the listener mailbag. They start with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s viral comments in Atlanta and explain how his remarks about his dyslexia were reframed on social media.

They also dig into billionaire gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson’s health care empire and the questions surrounding his state contracts. Then, Bluestein and Mitchell explore long-shot challenges to sitting Georgia Supreme Court justices, the continued fallout from the FBI raid on the Fulton County elections office, and scrutiny over a costly U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement property purchase in Social Circle. They also discuss a fatal ICE-related chase in Savannah and the broader debate over immigration enforcement and employer accountability.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment.