Politics Why Jason Esteves is sharpening his attacks in Georgia’s governor’s race Trailing in polls, the Democrat is betting that contrast can reset the contest. Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, visits the AJC office on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. He is running for governor of Georgia. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Democrat Jason Esteves is entering a new phase in his bid for governor. He’s not just waging a campaign for supporters — he’s also honing his attacks against his Democratic rivals. In a strategy memo shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ahead of a kickoff rally on Thursday, Esteves argues that former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms would risk the party’s chances of flipping the seat in November.

It outlines an edgier campaign approach Esteves began deploying at a forum earlier this month, where the former state legislator took direct aim at Duncan’s past conservative record. “We are in health care crisis because of Geoff Duncan and Republicans who, for the last 15 years, refused to expand Medicaid and then adopted an abortion ban that led to the preventable deaths of Black women,” he said. Candidates speak at the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate forum in Savannah, GA, on Jan. 8, 2026. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA/Catchlight Local/Report for America)

Esteves’ memo also makes the case to donors, activists and party officials that he is the only contender who can muster the coalition needed to topple a tough GOP nominee in November.

Esteves was the first major Democrat in the race to succeed a term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp, but he’s struggled to gain traction in the crowded field. Public polling shows him in the single digits — well behind Bottoms, who hovers around 40%, and also trailing Duncan and former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. Two other contenders — state Reps. Derrick Jackson and Ruwa Romman — are also fighting for support. Even so, Esteves has emerged as a favorite of many establishment Democrats. He’s secured endorsements from Jason Carter, the party’s 2014 gubernatorial nominee, and Sally Yates, the former U.S. deputy attorney general. He’s also drawn donations from former Gov. Roy Barnes and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin — fixtures of Georgia’s Democratic old guard.

Bottoms and Duncan say they’re sticking to their strategy of staying in their lanes. At a campaign event in Cobb County on Wednesday, Duncan told activists he has no plans to go negative on his rivals. “I’m not worried about picking fights,” he said. “I’m worried about solving problems.” Bottoms’ campaign manager, Rashad Taylor, said the former mayor will continue to build “a people-powered campaign with the enthusiasm and record Democrats need to win the governor’s office for the first time this century.” The memo frames Esteves as the candidate for the moment — a next-generation Democrat in a cycle his campaign predicts will favor fresh faces over familiar ones. It argues Georgia voters are primed for an underdog — and that recent statewide history shows presumed front-runners have a mixed record.