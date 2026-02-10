Politically Georgia

Republicans report more cash than Democrats in races for two top Georgia offices

Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team.
State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, has $2.6 million in the bank for his campaign for lieutenant governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, has $2.6 million in the bank for his campaign for lieutenant governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By , , and
1 hour ago

Today’s newsletter highlights:

Fundraising watch

Former State Sen. John F. Kennedy, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, has about $1.7 million on hand for his campaign. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Former State Sen. John F. Kennedy, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, has about $1.7 million on hand for his campaign. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The infamous Republican Party boss Mark Hanna once declared in 1896 just two things are important in politics: “The first is money. And I can’t remember the second.”

That cynical view has been disproven again and again in Georgia, where plenty of Davids have toppled deep-pocketed Goliaths over the years. And yet, money still matters. A lot.

And last night’s financial disclosure deadline for state candidates delivered a fresh trove of data covering fundraising from July through Jan. 31. Here’s what jumped out:

1. Governor’s race

Among Republicans:

On the Democratic side, the numbers show far more parity — and far less cash.

2. Lieutenant governor’s race

Republicans:

Democrats:

Things to know

Jay McMaster, a 93-year-old retiree, was among the jilted First Liberty investors who attended a meeting on Monday with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (Greg Bluestein/AJC)
Jay McMaster, a 93-year-old retiree, was among the jilted First Liberty investors who attended a meeting on Monday with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (Greg Bluestein/AJC)

Good morning! The Georgia Senate on Monday took its first step toward approving Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ plan to phase out the state income tax when a legislative committee passed two bills on a party-line vote.

Here are three other things to know for today:

Judicial threats

Prosecutor Pat Harrington spoke at a January news briefing about multiple arrests in connection with the shooting of Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife at their home in Lafayette, Ind. (Obed Lamy/AP)
Prosecutor Pat Harrington spoke at a January news briefing about multiple arrests in connection with the shooting of Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife at their home in Lafayette, Ind. (Obed Lamy/AP)

The U.S. Marshals Service reported more than 560 threats against federal judges across the country during the 2025 fiscal year. But we don’t know how many threats were made against Georgia’s state judges because no one keeps track.

That could be changing. The Judicial Council of Georgia’s Standing Committee on Judicial Security has tracked 35 threats against 30 justices and judges since late 2024, resulting in nine arrests, according to Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Nels S.D. Peterson.

Peterson told us the effort is “still completely in the absolute formative stages,” noting that the committee is essentially keeping tabs on reports that people decide to pass on. There is still no formal mechanism in place to track these threats, but Peterson said they’re working on it.

The issue came into sharp focus in January when a Tippecanoe County judge in Indiana and his wife were shot and injured as part of a plot to derail a criminal case that was before him. Peterson mentioned the case during his State of the Judiciary speech last week, adding that the rule of law “requires that we protect judges from those who would do them harm because of their rulings.”

Fulton County update

Paul Brown is the former special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Paul Brown is the former special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The aftermath of the FBI seizing Fulton County’s 2020 election documents included this startling report from MSNOW: Paul Brown, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta field office, was forced out of his job after he questioned the investigation.

But a new document obtained by the AJC in a public records request complicates that picture. It’s a letter, signed by Brown, requesting that Fulton County’s elections board voluntarily give the FBI records related to the November 2020 presidential election. (Those records were actually being held by the county’s clerk of court. In December, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the clerk seeking access to them.)

The letter is undated, so it’s difficult to place it on the timeline. And it contains no hint of emotion. But at the very least, it raises questions about how Brown felt about this case.

Bottoms up?

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is a Democratic candidate for governor. (AP)
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is a Democratic candidate for governor. (AP)

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ campaign for governor didn’t bother even alluding to her primary opponents in a three-page strategy memo released this week.

Instead, the Democratic front-runner in the race for governor outlined her focus on lowering costs and “protecting Georgians against abuses of power by Donald Trump and his administration.”

It’s a telling signal that her campaign sees Trump — not her rivals — as the unifying villain of the race.

She also reinforced her core economic pillars, including calls to expand Medicaid, eliminate state income taxes for teachers, boost K-12 funding and provide free technical and community college.

Under the Gold Dome

The Capitol in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Capitol in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

It’s Day 16 of the legislative session. Some happenings:

Still going

Robert McBurney is a Fulton County Superior Court judge. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Robert McBurney is a Fulton County Superior Court judge. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Plaintiffs in a long running lawsuit that sought access to Fulton County’s 2020 ballots have appealed a judge’s decision dismissing most of their claims.

The plaintiffs are a group of Fulton County residents that include influential conspiracy theorist Garland Favorito. They want to see more than five years’ worth of ballots to prove the election was marred by rampant voting fraud. State and federal investigations found no evidence to support those claims.

Last week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney dismissed most of the claims in the lawsuit and ordered the plaintiffs to pay nearly $39,000 in attorneys fees to the county and the Superior Court clerk’s office. On Friday, the plaintiffs appealed that decision to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Despite the judge’s ruling, the lawsuit’s aim of gaining access to county election materials may have been largely fulfilled when the FBI seized Fulton County election records.

Listen up

AJC investigative reporter Dylan Jackson is a guest today on the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Jeremy Freeman/Dagger)
AJC investigative reporter Dylan Jackson is a guest today on the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Jeremy Freeman/Dagger)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast senior investigative reporter Dylan Jackson joins the show to talk about the AJC’s sweeping investigation into PFAS contamination tied to northwest Georgia’s carpet industry.

You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Homeland Security funding

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (right) spoke at a recent news conference in Washington as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries listened. Both are Democrats from New York. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (right) spoke at a recent news conference in Washington as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries listened. Both are Democrats from New York. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security runs out on Friday unless Republicans and Democrats can agree on policy changes for immigration enforcement.

Democrats have pledged to block any bill to fund DHS, which includes U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, unless it contains provisions to create transparency and limitations on the aggressive immigration raids that have unfolded in cities like Minneapolis. Democratic leaders said Monday that proposals from Republicans fell short, the Associated Press reported.

Democrats say they will not approve temporary funding to buy additional time beyond Friday. But there’s a political problem with that stance because other agencies fall within the department, including Transportation Security Administration agents at airports, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard. Workers for those agencies will be sent home during a shutdown or required to work without pay.

But even without new funding ICE and U.S. Border Patrol still have plenty of money available because of the “big, beautiful” spending law Republicans pushed through last year. Those agencies would be the least impacted by a partial government shutdown.

Today in Washington

Shoutouts

State Rep. Yasmin Neal is a Democrat from Jonesboro. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
State Rep. Yasmin Neal is a Democrat from Jonesboro. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Today’s birthday:

Belated birthday

Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.

Before you go

Attorney General Chris Carr is a Republican candidate for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Attorney General Chris Carr is a Republican candidate for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Attorney General Chris Carr issued new public corruption and ethics guidance on Monday that urges public officials to report instances in which they have been “pressured, solicited or involved in conduct that could constitute public corruption.”

That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Adam Beam helps write and edit the Politically Georgia morning newsletter.

More Stories

The Latest

Rick Jackson Campaign Kickoff Speech
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Rick Jackson’s campaign for governor resets fight for MAGA base in Georgia

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia Democrats frame FBI raid as attack on elections in 2026 and beyond

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Rick Jackson’s fortune will make Georgia governor’s race more expensive

Keep Reading

Jones campaign goes on offense against Jackson in Georgia governor race

Fulton County election raid: A timeline of how we got here

Georgia Democrats frame FBI raid as attack on elections in 2026 and beyond

Featured

Local officials blindsided by reported plan to detain migrants in warehouse

ICE to begin detaining immigrants inside Social Circle warehouse in April

Could Buckhead be ready for new office towers? These landlords think so.

So your city wants its own police department? Here’s what it takes.