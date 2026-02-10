‘Politically Georgia’: Carpet Capital’s toxic secret

Faye Jackson has lived for decades on a patch of rural land, right, in Resaca, Ga., on the banks of the Conasauga River, seen on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

In a conversation with podcast host Greg Bluestein, AJC senior investigative reporter Dylan Jackson explains how decades of chemical use by Dalton Utilities impacted the region’s waterways, soil and residents’ blood, often with little public disclosure.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s sweeping investigation into so-called forever chemicals tied to the northwest Georgia carpet industry is the subject of Tuesday’s episode of “Politically Georgia.”

They size up the political response at the Gold Dome, including stalled efforts to shield carpet companies from liability and Georgia’s reliance on federal regulators.

The discussion also looks ahead to unresolved questions about cleanup costs, regulation and the long-term impact on communities downstream.

