‘Politically Georgia’: Carpet Capital’s toxic secret

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks about a sweeping AJC investigation into PFAS contamination in northwest Georgia.
Faye Jackson has lived for decades on a patch of rural land, right, in Resaca, Ga., on the banks of the Conasauga River, seen on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
52 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s sweeping investigation into so-called forever chemicals tied to the northwest Georgia carpet industry is the subject of Tuesday’s episode of “Politically Georgia.”

In a conversation with podcast host Greg Bluestein, AJC senior investigative reporter Dylan Jackson explains how decades of chemical use by Dalton Utilities impacted the region’s waterways, soil and residents’ blood, often with little public disclosure.

They size up the political response at the Gold Dome, including stalled efforts to shield carpet companies from liability and Georgia’s reliance on federal regulators.

The discussion also looks ahead to unresolved questions about cleanup costs, regulation and the long-term impact on communities downstream.

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

