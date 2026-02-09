BREAKING NW Georgia man to serve 3 years for TikTok threat to kill Trump Jauan Rashun Porter, 30, of Rome was sentenced Monday in federal court. A Rome man pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats. Porter was accused of threatening to put a bullet inside the president's forehead. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A northwest Georgia man will spend more than three years in federal prison for threatening on social media to kill President Donald Trump, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Jauan Rashun Porter, 30, of Rome was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In October, Porter pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.

"Threatening to kill the president of the United States is an abhorrent crime that cannot be tolerated," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a news release. "Because the Constitution affords no protection to political violence, we will continue to work closely with our federal partners to identify and prosecute criminals who make such threats." Porter joined a TikTok livestream July 26, according to investigators. During it, he allegedly said, "So there's only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump's eyes." He also made additional statements, according to investigators. "I'm gonna kill Donald Trump," Porter is accused of commenting. "I'm gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead."

Another statement allegedly included: “I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die. … I’m gonna do that.”