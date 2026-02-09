NW Georgia man to serve 3 years for TikTok threat to kill Trump

A northwest Georgia man will spend more than three years in federal prison for threatening on social media to kill President Donald Trump, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Jauan Rashun Porter, 30, of Rome was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In October, Porter pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
“Threatening to kill the president of the United States is an abhorrent crime that cannot be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a news release. “Because the Constitution affords no protection to political violence, we will continue to work closely with our federal partners to identify and prosecute criminals who make such threats.”
Porter joined a TikTok livestream July 26, according to investigators. During it, he allegedly said, “So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.”
He also made additional statements, according to investigators.
“I’m gonna kill Donald Trump,” Porter is accused of commenting. “I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead.”
Another statement allegedly included: “I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die. … I’m gonna do that.”
Porter also allegedly threatened to kill federal agents who came to his door after the threats, investigators previously said. He was detained in this case on Aug. 8, 2025.
Secret Service agents, Floyd County police officers and state of Georgia probation officers conducted searches of Porter’s apartment and found two pipes, pistol ammunition and Tannerite, which is an explosive, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A gun was not found.
Porter has prior convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic violence.
At the time of his recent arrest, he was on probation. He served from November 2018 until May 2022 at the Coffee Correctional Facility in Nicholls, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
In court documents filed last week, Porter requested a sentence of one year and a day in prison, stating he had worked to better himself since the birth of his daughter.