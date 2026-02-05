Metro Atlanta Georgia’s chief justice suggests AI could help those without lawyers Artificial intelligence might have a ‘role to play’ as it improves, chief justice tells lawmakers. Chief Justice Nels Peterson delivered his first State of the Judiciary address to the Georgia General Assembly during a joint session on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Could artificial intelligence help people who lack access to legal representation in Georgia’s rural counties? Perhaps one day, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Nels Peterson suggested Wednesday. But for now, the state’s judges are pondering other ways to help fill those gaps.

Speaking to a packed room of state lawmakers and Georgia’s top jurists in his first State of the Judiciary address, Peterson said AI “poses both risk and opportunity for the judicial system.” RELATED Think it’s hard getting legal help? Try living in rural Georgia Chief Justice Nels Peterson greets lawmakers as he enters the house chamber ahead of his State of the Judiciary address on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The risks, he said, include lawyers filing AI-generated briefs that cite nonexistent cases. That shouldn’t happen, Peterson said in his 22-minute address, and the attorneys who use AI in court filings expose themselves to serious discipline. “But the risk that kind of misconduct poses to the system is relatively minimal so long as judges read the cases that are cited to them,” Peterson said.

RELATED AI use in Georgia courts brings harsh consequences More concerning is the prospect of people using AI to fabricate evidence, such as generating false recordings or photos in court cases, Peterson said.

But “AI may also offer opportunities,” Peterson said, especially when it comes to the thousands of Georgians who either can’t afford an attorney or don’t live near one. In 2023, more than a third of civil cases filed in Georgia’s superior, state, probate and magistrate courts involved at least one party without a lawyer, Peterson said. He called it a “safe bet” that many of those 420,000 unrepresented parties could not afford one. RELATED Judges slam Atlanta divorce lawyer’s apparent use of AI Supreme Court Chief Justice Nels Peterson pointed out to lawmakers that 54 Georgia counties have 10 or fewer attorneys, and eight have no lawyers at all. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “And in some counties, even if you can afford a lawyer, there may not be one to hire,” he said, noting that 54 Georgia counties have 10 or fewer attorneys, and eight have no lawyers at all. “As AI tools improve, it may be that AI has a role to play in closing this gap,” Peterson said.

For now, a study committee tasked with addressing the issue of unrepresented civil litigants has recommended lifting some restrictions so nonlawyers can help with certain legal tasks. Other states have experimented with similar models, and Peterson said he’s hopeful reducing some limitations “may be a useful tool in closing the justice gap.” RELATED Katt Williams assault case takes bizarre turn with AI-created arguments As he did last year when sworn-in as chief justice, Peterson stressed the need for an independent judiciary that refuses to shy away from defending the rule of law. The rule of law, he said, has always been fragile because it “requires the strong and the rich to accept results in favor of the weak and the poor. “It requires popular majorities of all kinds to accept outcomes in favor of small, unpopular minority groups,” Peterson said. “And it requires the most powerful of all — the government — to accept and obey limits on government power.”