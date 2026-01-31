Politics More rumors than details emerge about FBI seizure of troves of 2020 records Federal officials remain mum over Fulton County investigation. FBI agents load boxes of documents seized from the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Days after the FBI seized troves of Fulton County 2020 election records, there was more speculation than concrete detail about the raid that Trump administration officials say was about “election integrity.” Rumors circulated about the whereabouts of federal officials and about FBI agents interviewing current and former officials and others, but little new information materialized. Top federal officials were slated to speak, only to bow out. And the biggest mysteries about the investigation — including the evidence used to justify the seizure — remained unsolved.

Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general who briefed reporters in Washington on Friday, said the raid was part of the administration’s broader push for “election integrity.” He didn’t provide details about the raid, citing the pending criminal case. Federal agents, armed with search warrants, seized about 700 boxes of ballots and other documents from Fulton’s election operations center in Union City on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was in Union City for the raid, has been leading an effort to examine the administration’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “President Trump and his entire team are committed to ensuring a U.S. election can never, ever be rigged again. Director Gabbard is playing a key lead role in this important effort,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s press secretary. Blanche said Gabbard’s appearance at the raid shouldn’t be seen as unusual.

“The fact that she was present in Atlanta that day is something that shouldn’t surprise anybody,” he said.