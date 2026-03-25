Pro-Burt Jones mailer targets ambiguous ‘Jackson’

This week, lawmakers voted to keep cellphones out of schools while making sure students learn to write in cursive. Both bills reflect national trends in education. But it was enough to make people of a certain age wonder what year it is.
“They can’t read historical documents, can’t read personal correspondence, handwritten notes,” bemoaned state Sen. Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone. “Cursive is not nostalgic. It’s really literacy.”
While Georgia Republicans often pledge to prevent the state from becoming California, in this case they are following the same path. California mandated cursive handwriting back in 2023.
School safety
The Barrow County School District installed weapons detectors at its three high schools after a student was accused of having a weapon at Apalachee High shortly after another student allegedly shot and killed four people at the school. (Courtesy Barrow County School District)
There’s a good chance state lawmakers will require public schools to install weapons detection systems. But that doesn’t mean your kindergartener will have to walk through a metal detector.
House Bill 1023 would give school districts broad flexibility in deciding how to comply. Some could opt to use metal detectors. But others could go for a camera-based system that uses artificial intelligence to spot problems.
“We’re not going to lord over the school to tell them exactly how you do it. But we are going to say you are going to do this, and you are going to make it a priority,” said state Sen. John Albers, a Republican from Roswell and chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee.
The bill is a response to the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in 2024. House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, the bill’s primary sponsor, noted an 8-year-old boy in Hall County brought a gun to school in February. The school did not have a weapons detection system, so officials only learned about the gun when the student showed it to a classmate.
“In my opinion this is completely unacceptable when we have technology out there that can detect these kind of weapons,” Efstration said.
Slugfest
(Left to right) The 2026 Republican candidates for governor: Attorney General Chris Carr, Rick Jackson, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (AJC file photos)
Georgia’s top Republican contenders for governor shared a stage together Tuesday for the first time during a closed-door roundtable hosted by the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition.
The private event in Marietta brought together Attorney General Chris Carr, health care executive Rick Jackson, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for a back-and-forth with conservative pastors and activists.
The gathering was notable for one key reason: it’s one of the only times bitter rivals Jackson and Jones have appeared together at the same event since Jackson upended the race with a surprise campaign launch.
Organizers framed the event as a show of unity, calling it a milestone moment for the “pro-family movement.” But the reality is more complicated.
Jones and Jackson are in one of the most bitter intraparty feuds in recent Georgia history. Democrats egged on the fight.
Party spokesperson Jake Strickland said the it “makes an already messy primary even more extreme, vicious, and out-of-touch with Georgians.”
Under the Gold Dome
The Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta. (Adam Beam/AJC)
It’s Day 37 of the legislative session. Some happenings:
10 a.m.: House convenes.
10 a.m.: Senate convenes. Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a number of bills, including House Bill 1112, which would allow businesses to round to the nearest nickel when giving change.
1 p.m.: House Higher Education Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 556, which would include advanced placement and international baccalaureate fine arts courses in the calculation of grade-point averages for HOPE scholarship eligibility.
3 p.m.: House Governmental Affairs Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 423, which would prohibit campaigns from accepting contributions from out-of-state donors that exceed 50% of all contributions received.
$1 bail
Doses of the medical abortion pill misoprostol. (Sophie Park/The New York Times)
A Georgia judge set bail at $1 on Monday for Alexia Moore, the Kingsland woman charged with murder after taking an abortion medication and delivering a baby girl, who died about an hour later.
“I think that charge is extremely problematic,” Blackerby said. “That is going to be a hard charge to convict upon.”
Although Moore was arrested for murder, she has not yet been indicted, so it remains unclear whether she will be prosecuted under the LIFE Act. That law criminalizes abortions in Georgia after fetal cardiac activity is detected, often at about six weeks of pregnancy.
On Monday, Brunswick District Attorney Keith Higgins said that his office “didn’t advise” the police on arresting Ms. Moore, so he could not yet discuss it in detail.
Moore had been in jail since she was arrested March 4 by local police. The chance that she could be prosecuted under the state’s anti-abortion law has brought national attention to the case.
Listen up
House Speaker Jon Burns speaks at a news conference earlier this month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we visit House Speaker Jon Burns in his Capitol office to discuss his push for a sweeping literacy overhaul, the path forward on tax relief and how he is navigating competing priorities and politics in the closing days of the 2026 Legislative session.
You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Today in Washington
Trump will participate in a summit hosted by first lady Melania Trump on education innovation. Tonight, the president will speak at a fundraiser for the Republican Party’s campaign arm for U.S. House races.
The House will vote on legislation to create a commission of federal officials who would come up with ways to beautify the District of Columbia and restore federal monuments.
The Senate will continue debate on the SAVE America Act.
Shoutout
Georgia state Rep. Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville, on the first day of the 2025 legislative session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Today’s birthday
State Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville.
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Before you go
U.S. Rep. Brian Jack speaks on a panel in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
U.S. Rep. Brian Jack’s signature piece of legislation passed the House on Tuesday and now goes on to the Senate for consideration. His bill, the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, would be the first update of federal regulations for the sport in more than 20 years.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.