Politics Firebrand state senator running for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat State Sen. Colton Moore announces plans to seek the 14th District seat, although some details are not clear. Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, was banned from entering the Georgia House on March 14. House Speaker Jon Burns said the senator made "vile" remarks against David Ralston on the day the late speaker was being honored. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

A northwest Georgia state senator said on social media Monday that he plans to run for the congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. State Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican from Trenton, said in a video on X that he is running to “continue the fight against radical left lunatics.”

It’s unclear if Moore will seek to fill Greene’s unexpired term, run for a full term that would begin in 2027 or if he will resign from the Senate during his campaign. State law bars Georgia lawmakers from fundraising during the legislative session. Moore did not immediately return a request for comment. RELATED Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is resigning from Congress Following a public split with President Donald Trump, Greene made a surprise announcement last month that she would not seek another term. Greene had once been Trump’s most loyal advocate in the House, but she had become increasingly critical of some of his policies. The final straw was her support for releasing files related to the investigation of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump responded to by branding her a “traitor.” Greene’s last day is Jan. 5, and Gov. Brian Kemp could set a special election as soon as February to fill her seat for the remaining year of her term. Because Georgia’s 14th Congressional District is heavily Republican, it is unlikely a Democrat could win either the special election or when voters head to the polls in November to determine who will serve a full two-year term in Congress.

Moore made a name for himself in the Georgia Legislature sparring with then-House Speaker David Ralston in 2019 while serving in that chamber. That rift led to a physical altercation with House staff earlier this year that resulted in Moore, who had moved to the Senate, being arrested for “willful obstruction of law enforcement officers,” a misdemeanor.