Politically Georgia Live: Keisha Lance Bottoms on fighting ‘bully’ Trump

The Democratic candidate for governor said she’ll make standing up to his policies central to her agenda if she wins Georgia’s top office in 2026.

“I was taught never to back down from a bully,” she said in the Politically Georgia live forum. “I didn’t back down from him as mayor, and I certainly won’t do it as governor.”

Bottoms was one of six leading candidates for Georgia governor who attended the Politically Georgia forum in November. Here are excerpts from her interview.

On her priorities

“We can’t all do everything, but we can all do something. And for me, that something means fighting for Georgia. It means working to expand Medicaid. … It means working to improve public education. It means eliminating state income taxes for our teachers. It means making sure there’s equitable funding for our kids. It means working for a pathway for there to be free technical and community college.”

On her decision not to seek a second term as mayor

“I believe that for everything there is a season. And for me, it was again carefully praying about what was the right decision in that season. And in this new season, it is about fighting for Georgia. I left the mayor’s office from a position of strength, not weakness. … This is a different season, and this is a different time in our lives as a country.”