Politically Georgia Live: Jason Esteves charts out post-Trump future

President Donald Trump may be the most effective vote-getter for Democrats in Georgia. But former state Sen. Jason Esteves says his party must move beyond Trump-driven politics to win in the midterms.

“We’ve done that cycle after cycle. What we have to do is ensure that we’re giving Georgians something to vote for, not just something to vote against.”

Esteves was one of six leading candidates for Georgia governor who joined the Politically Georgia forum in November. Here are excerpts from his interview.

On a bipartisan failure he’d solve

“We need to be focused on ensuring that people are able to afford to live in the state of Georgia. And we have not done the work necessary — especially the Republican state leaders who have been distracted by Donald Trump — to ensure that people have access to the health care that they need, that they can get good-paying jobs after they graduate from high school.”

On his agenda in a GOP-controlled Legislature

“As governor, I’m going to have the power to use my executive authority to ensure that we start to expand access to health care and to make sure that we’re expanding, and protecting, a woman’s right to choose. We have executive action. And I will tell you, this is a crisis. And the governor has emergency powers that can be used.”