Politics The most hated people in the latest AJC poll? Congress. As the government shutdown grinds on, Georgia voters are not impressed. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., faces reporters, joined from left by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La. (left), Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn. (center), and Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler (right) at a news conference on day 27 of the government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

It turns out doing nothing has consequences. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s latest polls show there’s one thing that Georgia Democratic and Republican voters agree on — the very bad job they think Congress is doing. Among likely Democratic primary voters, Congress has just a 5% approval rating, practically within the poll’s margin of error, while 92% disapprove. Since both houses of Congress are controlled by Republicans, partisanship can explain some of that.

But about 70% of GOP primary voters also disapprove of the track record Congress has posted so far this year, with just 8% strongly approving of the job Congress is doing. Taken together, Congress polls lower than anything or anyone else we asked about. RELATED Senate poll: Ossoff riding high in Georgia; MAGA firebrand leads GOP field Two people who should probably pay the closest attention to the results are U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons, and Mike Collins, R-Jackson, who are both are running to challenge U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. While Congress is polling abysmally, Ossoff is not. He has a 91% approval rating among Democrats, with about one-in-five likely GOP primary voters saying they approve of the job he’s doing, a pretty strong number in a highly partisan environment. Collins’ and Carter’s numbers may be positive in their own districts, but if the only thing a swing voter knows about you next November is that you’re a part of this Congress, that’s not a good thing.

I get it. The House has been out of session, with members of Congress getting paid, but their staff getting nothing, since the government shutdown began more than a month ago.

Although Ossoff and Carter have both declined to keep their salaries during the shutdown, that hasn’t affected air traffic controllers, TSA screeners or the rest of the 730,000 essential federal workers who have been required to work without pay the entire time. It also doesn’t help the other 670,000 federal employees who have been sent home and are also not being paid, all because of Congress’ failure to fund the government. The other dominoes of a shuttered government have started to fall as funding runs out of other programs. Food pantries across Georgia are bracing themselves, since SNAP benefits are scheduled to run out for 1.3 million Georgians over the weekend, leaving people eligible for the help without it. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a news conference Thursday to lay out an emergency task force of local nonprofits planning to help Atlantans impacted by the lapse in food stamps. The mayor also announced a moratorium on water shutoffs and evictions for people who are eligible for SNAP, but have to stop paying for rent or water service in order to cover the cost of their families’ groceries. “No resident should go hungry or wonder how they will put food on the table because of a government shutdown or a failure to agree on policy decisions,” he said. On the same day, the CEOs of major airlines, including Delta, called on Congress to pass a flat spending bill and restart pay for the air traffic controllers they said are already working mandatory overtime shifts because of shortages in the industry.

“Missed paychecks only increases the stress on these essential workers,” the Delta statement said. RELATED Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet It truly, literally, doesn’t have to be this way. But Congress is making it so. The big question in Congress and in the press seems to be who should get the blame for this man-made disaster, but there is plenty to go around. So far, Senate Democrats, including Ossoff, have refused to vote for Republicans’ flat funding bill until GOP leaders offer a way to extend subsidies for millions of people on Obamacare. Those subsidies run out at the end of the year and the deadline is now well known, as are the consequences for Americans if the subsidies are not extended. In a sign of possible compromise on the horizon, both Ossoff and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock both voted this week with Republicans to pay federal workers during the shutdown, but the bill failed under Democratic opposition. But after more than a month, Republicans haven’t budged. At some point, someone has to give. Democrats could end the shutdown tomorrow by agreeing to vote for the flat funding bill that Republicans have been trying to pass and try to negotiate an Obamacare fix in the coming weeks.