Dickens suspends water disconnections, city housing evictions amid shutdown

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has issued an order suspending city housing evictions and water disconnections because of late payments amid the federal government shutdown in Washington D.C. The mayor’s announcement comes two days before more than a million Georgians are set to lose access to benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, when the assistance expires on Nov. 1.

At the Atlanta Community Food Center in Adamsville on Thursday, Dickens said that roughly 580,000 metro Atlanta residents depend on the federal food program and face the looming threat of not knowing where their next meal may come from. RELATED Despite a $14.6 billion surplus, state leaders say they can’t bail out SNAP Especially for furloughed and unpaid federal employees who, on Tuesday, received their first zero-dollar paycheck. The moratorium on late water payment disconnections of residential customers and evictions in city-owned and funded housing complexes runs through Jan. 31, 2026. Dickens said the city is doing what it can to ease financial burdens as hope for an end to the shutdown remains low. “These measures ensure that Atlanta’s most vulnerable residents have a safety net, no matter what happens at the federal level,” Dickens said.

But local officials and nonprofits working quickly to ramp up food distribution to families in need say they can’t fill the void left by the federal assistance completely, or for much longer.