Delta backs Republicans’ push for clean funding bill to reopen government

Delta Air Lines is one of the more prominent companies to push for the reopening of the government. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Atlanta-based airline becomes one of the more prominent companies to push for the reopening of the government, putting pressure on Democrats who have held out for a deal on health care funding.

Airlines have been taking a hit from the shutdown, which has caused shortages of air traffic controllers in places around the country, causing flight delays. Short-staffing has also occurred at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, resulting in long wait times that cause some passengers to miss flights.

“Delta Air Lines implores Congress to immediately pass a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government so that our air traffic controllers, TSA and (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) officers charged with the safety and efficiency of our national airspace can collect the paychecks they deserve,” Delta said in its written statement.

Air traffic controllers, TSA officers and many other federal employees have been working for no pay for the last month through the shutdown. They received a partial paycheck more than two weeks ago and received a zero dollar paycheck this week.

“Missed paychecks only increases the stress on these essential workers, many of whom are already working mandatory overtime to keep our skies safe and secure,” Delta said in its statement. “It’s thanks to these federal employees that Delta is able to carry more than 500,000 daily customers on 5,000 daily flights. A system under stress must be slowed down, reducing efficiency and causing delays for the millions of people who take to the skies every day.”