Regulators subpoena Frost son after new lending firm emerges

State regulators have subpoenaed Brant Frost V — the son of the founder of First Liberty Building & Loan — after he launched a new lending firm amid a sweeping federal fraud investigation into his family’s financial firm.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s securities division issued a subpoena Thursday seeking compensation agreements, business records and bank statements tied to Frost’s new firm, Heartland Capital, according to a senior official familiar with the probe who requested anonymity to discuss the legal matter.
Frost V did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Records show he submitted paperwork to the Secretary of State’s office on July 3 to incorporate Heartland Capital as both a mortgage and non-mortgage loan broker less than a week after First Liberty shuttered.
In a June 27 notice, the Newnan-based firm announced it was shutting down and “cooperating with federal authorities as part of an effort to accomplish an orderly windup of the business.”
The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused Frost’s father, Brant Frost IV, of orchestrating a $140 million Ponzi scheme that targeted hundreds of conservative investors — leveraging political connections, MAGA influencers and faith-based appeals to promote high-dollar investment products.
Raffensperger declined an interview request to discuss the probe.
Frost IV, who founded the company in 1993, is the only executive named in the SEC complaint. He has publicly apologized and urged investors to allow a court-appointed receiver to “do his best to repair the damage I created.”
“I take full responsibility for my actions and am resolved to spend the rest of my life trying to repay as much as I can to the many people I misled and let down,” he said.
Records and interviews show Frost V, a former Georgia GOP vice chair, also played a prominent role in the firm, including recruiting potential investors on conservative talk radio.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
SEC accuses GOP-linked Georgia lender of $140M Ponzi scheme
Federal regulators filed a complaint Thursday seeking the seizure of Georgia lender First Liberty Building & Loan, accusing its founder of operating a Ponzi scheme.
Top Georgia Republican calls on pols to return First Liberty contributions
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urges candidates to return political contributions from First Liberty, which is accused of running a Ponzi scheme.
‘I’m in shock’: Investors reeling after collapse of GOP-tied Georgia lender
Investors are wondering if they’re going to get their money back after First Liberty Building & Loan of Newnan abruptly closed its doors amid state and federal scrutiny.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC
Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies?
A list of those who received donations from the more than $1.4 million given by Brant Frost IV, his family, his companies and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC.
How a conspiracy of kindness saved a coyote who wanted to play with dogs
Carmine the coyote roamed the northwest metro Atlanta area trying to befriend dogs before he was relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in 2020. Five years later, is he happy?
Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS
Scores of people were on their way home from a Beyoncé concert when the escalator sped up and threw passengers to the ground, injuring at least 21 people.