How a faith-based Georgia bank allegedly ran a $140 million Ponzi scheme for years

First Liberty Building & Loan advertised itself as a trusted, faith-based lender across conservative media in Georgia and beyond. But now, the company and its founder have been accused of orchestrating a $140 million Ponzi scheme. In a lawsuit, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged the Newnan-based lender defrauded investors across the country with false promises of lofty returns, only to use incoming investor funds to repay existing investors. Founder Brant Frost IV is accused of misappropriating investor funds, making payments to himself and relatives of more than $5 million and contributing more than $570,000 to political campaigns. The AJC's Greg Bluestein breaks down the Georgia lender's collapse and the aftermath that followed. Credits: AJC | First Liberty Building & Loan | Northern District of Georgia | Brant Frost V/Facebook | The Macon Telegraph

