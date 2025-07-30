Politics State alleges First Liberty-linked PAC ‘illegally influenced elections’ The 61 violations announced by the State Ethics Commission are the latest accusations leveled against the Frost family. Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC Brant Frost IV, his family and businesses have contributed more than $1.4 million to political causes, much of it in the last few years. Federal officials say Frost and his First Liberty Building & Loan used at least $570,000 of investor money to make political contributions. (First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC)

The State Ethics Commission on Wednesday accused a conservative political action committee of 61 violations of Georgia law in a case stemming from the collapse of First Liberty Building & Loan. The Georgia Republican Assembly PAC failed to report tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of campaign expenditures, failed to file numerous required campaign reports and failed to properly register as an independent political committee before accepting contributions, according to a complaint released Wednesday.

Explore Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies? The alleged civil violations are the latest fallout from the collapse of Newnan-based First Liberty, founded by Brant Frost IV. Frost is accused of diverting millions of dollars of investor money for personal use, including more than $570,000 in political contributions, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Frosts also controlled the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC and used it to influence conservative politics. In a written statement, Ethics Commission Executive Director David Emadi suggested the charges announced Wednesday may be just the beginning. “The ethics complaint filed today represent our initial charges against the Georgia Republican Assembly — PAC,” Emadi said.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be coming at a future date, but we intend to aggressively pursue all violations of Georgia law committed by the GRA which illegally influenced elections in 2022 and 2024.”