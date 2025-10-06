U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley each raised nearly $2 million in the opening stretch of their U.S. Senate campaigns, signaling both have the financial muscle for what could be a drawn-out GOP primary to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff next year.

Dooley announced Monday he raised more than $1.8 million and will report roughly $1.7 million in cash on hand. Collins said late Sunday he brought in $1.9 million and is transferring another $1 million from his congressional account. He’ll report $2.4 million on hand.

Both totals rank among the largest opening hauls in recent Georgia history for Republican candidates in a competitive Senate primary – a sign each can tap deep reservoirs of support ahead of what’s expected to be one of the costliest, and nastiest, races on the midterm ballot.