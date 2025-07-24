Politics
Kemp pushing Dooley Senate bid in a behind-the-scene attempt to shape race

The governor has told Derek Dooley’s likely GOP Senate rivals he will endorse the former football coach in the Senate race.
Former football coach Derek Dooley in 2018. Dooley is weighing a U.S. Senate bid in Georgia. (Donald Page/Getty Images/TNS)

Former football coach Derek Dooley in 2018. Dooley is weighing a U.S. Senate bid in Georgia. (Donald Page/Getty Images/TNS)
30 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp is making a late push to help lay the groundwork for former football coach Derek Dooley’s U.S. Senate bid — directly telling Insurance Commissioner John King and U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Buddy Carter he won’t support their campaigns.

The behind-the-scenes moves came Thursday as Dooley, a longtime Kemp ally, prepares to enter the Republican primary to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Kemp met privately with King Thursday to reinforce his support for Dooley, citing the commissioner’s sluggish fundraising and limited traction, according to multiple people familiar with the talks.

He also called Collins, who is expected to enter the race within days, Thursday to deliver a similar message about his support for Dooley.

The conversation was described as cordial by allies close to both figures. Collins reminded Kemp of his past support and said he looked forward to uniting with the governor if he secures the nomination.

Kemp also phoned Carter, who has promised to self-finance his own campaign, to make clear he would back Dooley instead.

Aides to Carter, Collins, Kemp and King didn’t immediately comment. Collins spent the weekend lining up endorsements for his expected announcement, while Carter and King have been in the race for months.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Insurance Commissioner John King in August 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Kemp has urged major GOP donors to hold off until he and President Donald Trump can rally behind a single contender — but that prospect is dimming.

The GOP primary threatens to reopen old party rifts if Kemp and Trump don’t get behind the same candidate. The two have discussed the race several times, and some Republicans hope they’ll find common ground to avoid bruising internal fights that dominated past GOP campaigns.

Dooley’s campaign is touting his outsider credentials and crossover appeal. Several of Kemp’s top advisers have already signed on to his team, giving the former coach instant credibility with party insiders. Still, some Republicans are uneasy.

Dooley has never run for office, has never been an outspoken Trump supporter of Trump or his politics, and has said little about his policy positions since first — raising doubts about how he’d fare in a high-stakes, high-dollar campaign.

Democrats are already highlighting Dooley’s spotty voting record, which includes several skipped GOP primaries in recent elections, while blasting him as a “former mediocre Tennessee football coach.”

(Left to right): Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King and U.S. Reps. Mike Collins of Jackson and Buddy Carter of St. Simons Island. Carter and King are Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. Collins is expected to join the race. (AJC file photos)

