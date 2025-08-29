Former football coach Derek Dooley is jump-starting his campaign between the hedges. Or at least near them.
Dooley will be making the tailgate rounds at the University of Georgia’s home opener Saturday in Athens. He’ll be joined by Gov. Brian Kemp, who is holding his first public event with his pick to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Kemp made the case for Dooley in a private donor call early Friday recorded by an attendee and confirmed by a Kemp aide, arguing that Ossoff will pummel more conventional candidates.
“Another congressman from a heavily Republican district with a congressional voting record isn’t going to work,” he said in audio obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I know and respect both Congressmen Carter and Collins. This is not an attack on them. It’s just the way that I feel. Ossoff will have hundreds of millions of dollars to define anyone’s voting record in the worst possible light.”
Kemp framed Dooley as the only candidate who can keep the focus on Ossoff, a first-term Democrat who has been working to consolidate the coalition that elected him in a 2021 runoff.
“He’s a hard worker who can connect with people and will bring common sense to Washington,” the governor said. “While he may not have a political background, he has been tested more than most.”
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
While Dooley’s GOP rivals are eager to turn his coaching record into a liability, the son of former Georgia legend Vince Dooley has made clear he won’t shy away from his gridiron past.
In an interview with “Politically Georgia,” Dooley said his career, warts and all, sets him apart from Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, who have both mocked his stint as Tennessee’s head coach.
Dooley, meanwhile, boasts support from Kemp, who is putting the full might of his political machine behind his bid.
Dooley won’t be the only candidate working the crowds at the season opener against Marshall University, a reminder that the Bulldogs remain a rare unifier in one of the nation’s most competitive states. Other candidates and their campaigns will press the flesh outside Sanford Stadium, eager to mobilize the tens of thousands of fans who flock to Athens each home game.
The spectacle itself is hardly unique.
Kemp, a diehard Bulldog fan who grew up near campus, has long woven red-and-black pride into his political brand. Herschel Walker, the GOP’s 2022 Senate nominee, rarely missed a chance to turn his football stardom into political capital. And Jason Carter, the 2014 Democratic nominee for governor, steered his campaign bus to Jacksonville, Florida, to wade through throngs of voters at Georgia’s annual grudge match against the University of Florida.
