Politics GOP super PAC commits record $44M to oust Ossoff in Georgia Senate Republicans’ top outside group makes its biggest-ever Georgia investment outside a runoff as the fractured GOP field fights for position Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks at a rally after he filed paperwork to run for his 2026 reelection campaign at Liberty Plaza next to the Capitol on Monday, March 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 48 minutes ago Share

The top super PAC aligned with Senate Republicans plans to spend an initial $44 million to defeat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, unleashing one of the most powerful and well-financed forces in American politics against the Democratic incumbent. The commitment marks the Senate Leadership Fund’s largest investment ever in Georgia outside of runoff elections, eclipsing the tens of millions it poured into the state in 2022 to back unsuccessful Republican contenders.

RELATED Gov. Brian Kemp takes one last lap at the Georgia Legislature The spending will blanket every Georgia media market, with the heaviest concentration in metro Atlanta, home to the largest share of the state’s voters. The buy targets marquee sports programming, including Georgia football games and Atlanta Falcons broadcasts. “Jon Ossoff, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris exposed Georgia families to open borders, crushing inflation, rampant crime and a government that stopped working for them,” said the group’s executive director, Alex Latcham, who said the spending will help “retire Ossoff and elect a Republican who will fight for common sense solutions in Washington.” The move comes as Ossoff consolidates Democratic support and enters the general-election frame in a comparatively strong position, while Republicans remain mired in a fractured primary field with no runaway front-runner. Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate in Georgia are (left to right): U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley. (AJC FILE)