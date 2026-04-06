GOP super PAC commits record $44M to oust Ossoff in Georgia
Senate Republicans’ top outside group makes its biggest-ever Georgia investment outside a runoff as the fractured GOP field fights for position
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks at a rally after he filed paperwork to run for his 2026 reelection campaign at Liberty Plaza next to the Capitol on Monday, March 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The top super PAC aligned with Senate Republicans plans to spend an initial $44 million to defeat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, unleashing one of the most powerful and well-financed forces in American politics against the Democratic incumbent.
The commitment marks the Senate Leadership Fund’s largest investment ever in Georgia outside of runoff elections, eclipsing the tens of millions it poured into the state in 2022 to back unsuccessful Republican contenders.
The spending will blanket every Georgia media market, with the heaviest concentration in metro Atlanta, home to the largest share of the state’s voters. The buy targets marquee sports programming, including Georgia football games and Atlanta Falcons broadcasts.
“Jon Ossoff, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris exposed Georgia families to open borders, crushing inflation, rampant crime and a government that stopped working for them,” said the group’s executive director, Alex Latcham, who said the spending will help “retire Ossoff and elect a Republican who will fight for common sense solutions in Washington.”
So far, much of the Republican contest has centered on winning over President Donald Trump and his supporters ahead of the May 19 primary, rather than reaching out to the middle-of-the-road voters who have helped decide every major statewide Georgia election this decade.
Ossoff, meanwhile, has used the fractured field to seize the offensive. He has vowed to oppose Trump’s policies and leaned into anti-corruption themes, casting himself as a steady hand in a chaotic moment. He’s also amassed a formidable war chest, with more than $25 million in his account.
In a March speech, Ossoff made clear he’s aiming beyond the Democratic base, framing the election as a bulwark against Trump.
“These midterms will be among the most consequential in American history, because if there were ever a moment that called for checks and balances, this is it,” Ossoff said. “And my opponents have already made clear they will be Donald Trump’s puppets.”