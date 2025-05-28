Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday disqualified Daniel Blackman from running for a metro Atlanta district seat on the Public Service Commission.

The decision came one day after an administrative law judge ruled the Democrat did not provide enough evidence to show he lived in District 3, which represents Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Commissioners are elected statewide, but they must reside in one of five geographic districts. Candidates must live in their district for at least 12 months before they are eligible to run in that jurisdiction.