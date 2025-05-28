Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday disqualified Daniel Blackman from running for a metro Atlanta district seat on the Public Service Commission.
The decision came one day after an administrative law judge ruled the Democrat did not provide enough evidence to show he lived in District 3, which represents Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.
Commissioners are elected statewide, but they must reside in one of five geographic districts. Candidates must live in their district for at least 12 months before they are eligible to run in that jurisdiction.
Voting history data from the Secretary of State‘s Office shows Blackman voted in Forsyth County on Nov. 5, one month after he said he moved to Fulton.
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Blackman, a former Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator, changed his voter registration address to a Midtown Atlanta apartment in April, the last day to qualify for the race.
The disqualification comes a day after early voting for the June 17 Democratic primary began. Raffensperger’s decision means voters will choose from three Democrats vying for the party nomination:Peter Hubbard, Robert Jones, and Keisha Sean Waites, a former Atlanta City Council member and former state representative.
The disqualified candidate’s residency was challenged by Atlanta resident Rodney Stephens, who in 2022 bought a house from Waites, according to Fulton County property records.
The Democrat who wins the party nomination will run against Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November.
Blackman could appeal the ruling, and said Tuesday he was reviewing all legal options.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Judge recommends Democrat be disqualified from Public Service Commission race
An administrative law judge recommended that the secretary of state disqualify Public Service Commission District 3 candidate Daniel Blackman from running this year.
Democratic PSC candidate’s residency challenged ahead of June primaries
An Atlanta man challenged the qualifications of a District 3 candidate running for Georgia's Public Service Commission, alleging the candidate doesn't live in Fulton County.
Once a GOP mission, voter eligibility challenges taken up by Democratic counties
Local Georgia election officials are starting to challenge voters' eligibility, taking over from Republican activists who sought to disqualify voters who might be ineligible.
Featured
Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public
A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.
Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere
Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.
Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.