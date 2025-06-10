Speaking at a May 21 news conference at the state Capitol, where he was flanked by Gov. Brian Kemp, PSC Chairman Jason Shaw touted the agreement as a “very big deal for our state,” adding it was “good for Georgians.”

Last month, Georgia Power and the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff announced they had struck a preliminary deal to keep the company’s current base rates steady for the next three years.

Now, some groups claim those remarks — and other comments commissioners made before formal hearings to consider the deal — violated state rules, and they argue three of the PSC’s five members should recuse themselves from an upcoming vote.

On Friday, four consumer advocacy and environmental organizations — Georgians for Affordable Energy, Center for a Sustainable Coast, Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund and Georgia WAND — lodged a complaint about the saga with the PSC.

The groups argue Shaw’s recent remarks, along with statements by Vice Chairman Tim Echols and the actions of Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, are evidence of “prejudgment” and “a lack of open-mindedness that eliminates public trust.”

The complaint requests that all three commissioners recuse themselves from an upcoming vote on the proposal to keep current rates in place. They also ask the commission to reject the rate “freeze” and instead hold “rate case” hearings as planned this summer. If the commission moves forward as planned with hearings on the rate freeze, the groups ask that an impartial hearing officer be appointed to decide the case.

Shaw declined to weigh in on the complaint. Echols and McDonald did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Patty Durand, a former Democratic PSC candidate who now serves as director of one of the groups behind the complaint — Georgians for Affordable Energy — called the rate freeze a “catastrophe for Georgia Power customers.”

“It freezes rates for three years but does not freeze spending,” Durand said in a statement. “The Georgia PSC must hold a rate case proceeding this fall so Georgia Power customers can see what is being spent in their name, not in 2028 when it is too late.”

Georgia Power has said the agreement balances the “affordability needs of our customers while ensuring Georgia Power remains equipped to continue its support of our state’s incredible growth.”

The utility typically files a request every three years for the PSC to adjust its rates and was scheduled to submit a new one this summer. If the tentative deal is approved, it would take any imminent increase to base rates off the table.

Still, customers’ bills could rise again before long.

As part of the agreement, the company will ask the PSC next year to allow it to collect storm-related costs from customers. In 2026, Georgia Power is also expected to make a separate request to pass customers the bill for the cost of fuel used in its coal, gas and nuclear power plants.

The proposed move to keep rates steady is unusual but not unprecedented. In 1995 and again in 2016, the PSC and Georgia Power reached agreements to keep base rates frozen for three years, according to Tom Krause, the PSC’s public information officer.