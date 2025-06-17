All registered voters in Georgia are eligible to vote in the two Public Service Commission races on the ballot.
Election Day for the partisan primaries is Tuesday. Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Find your registration information, voting locations and times, and sample ballots at the state’s My Voter Page, mvp.sos.ga.gov.
If none of the candidates wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers would meet again in a July 15 runoff. The general election will be held Nov. 4.
