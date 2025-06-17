Politics
How to vote in the primary for Georgia Public Service Commission

Polls are open to fill two seats on the PSC, which approves many utility rate hikes.
A poll worker exits the Cobb County Elections & Voter Registration building in Marietta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

31 minutes ago

All registered voters in Georgia are eligible to vote in the two Public Service Commission races on the ballot.

Election Day for the partisan primaries is Tuesday. Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Find your registration information, voting locations and times, and sample ballots at the state’s My Voter Page, mvp.sos.ga.gov.

If none of the candidates wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers would meet again in a July 15 runoff. The general election will be held Nov. 4.

About the Author

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team.

A voter enters the Cobb County Elections & Voter Registration building in Marietta on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, for early voting in the Georgia Public Service Commission election. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

