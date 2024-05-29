BreakingNews
Jury begins deliberating in Trump's criminal hush money trial
Georgia Gwinnett College reports record summer enrollment

FILE: Georgia Gwinnett College sees a 10 percent increase in enrollment over last summer. (Courtesy of Georgia Gwinnett College)

By Gwinnett Daily Post staff
1 hour ago

Summer enrollment at Georgia Gwinnett College is at a record high with a 10 percent increase over last summer in the number of students taking classes, school officials said.

“Our students are more focused on the finish line,” said Dr. Michael Poll, vice president of enrollment management and institutional research at GGC. “We’ve done a good job promoting the advantages of summer school.”

“We take a personalized approach when working with students, whether they’ve expressed interest in our college or those who haven’t yet enrolled. We’ve found they appreciate knowing that we’re here for them throughout their academic journey,” he said.

Poll added that the most popular courses are first year English, biology and other general education courses.

ExplorePHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College spring commencement

“Our summer courses are only five weeks, which makes them more intense,” he said. “Students focus on one class at a time.”

The trend of growing enrollment at GGC continues to exceed national trends. The spring enrollment increased four percent, while the national average was 2.9 percent.

“All indications are that we’ll also be ahead of the curve for summer enrollment compared to national trends,” added Poll.

Summer classes at GGC started May 20 and continue through July 23.

