Georgia Gwinnett College reports record summer enrollment

Poll added that the most popular courses are first year English, biology and other general education courses.

“Our summer courses are only five weeks, which makes them more intense,” he said. “Students focus on one class at a time.”

The trend of growing enrollment at GGC continues to exceed national trends. The spring enrollment increased four percent, while the national average was 2.9 percent.

“All indications are that we’ll also be ahead of the curve for summer enrollment compared to national trends,” added Poll.

Summer classes at GGC started May 20 and continue through July 23.

