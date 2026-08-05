Opinion America at 250: Let’s renew our tradition of service and volunteerism Begin nation’s next chapter with renewed commitment to service, volunteerism and strengthening our communities. Volunteers from the Latin American Association organize boxes and bags of food in November to help the rising number of families who have lost incomes due to family members being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Eric Tanenblatt – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 28 minutes ago Share

America has now marked the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence — a remarkable milestone for a nation founded not on ethnicity, religion, geography or royal bloodline, but on an idea: that all people are created equal, endowed with unalienable rights and capable of governing themselves. That idea was revolutionary in 1776. It remains extraordinary today. But ideas alone do not build nations. People do. And for 250 years, what has made America exceptional is not simply what we declared, but what we have done — together. From the earliest settlers who survived because neighbors shared what little they had, to the citizen-soldiers who secured our independence, to generations of Americans who answered the call during times of war, disaster and need, service to something larger than oneself has been part of the American story from the very beginning.

As we begin our nation’s next 250 years, we should do more than celebrate our history. We should recommit ourselves to one of the enduring values that has sustained America for 2½ centuries: service to others. Bush’s ‘points of light’ challenges us to do better Eric Tanenblatt is global chair of public policy and regulation at Dentons. (Courtesy) President George H.W. Bush captured this spirit when he spoke of America as a “thousand points of light” — ordinary citizens performing extraordinary acts of service in their communities. More than three decades later, that vision remains as relevant as ever. Every day, Americans volunteer in schools, food banks, houses of worship, community centers, hospitals and disaster recovery efforts. They mentor children, care for veterans, support seniors, rebuild neighborhoods and strengthen communities. They remind us that citizenship is not merely something we possess; it is something we practice. My own appreciation for service has been shaped by experiences spanning both government and the nonprofit sector. Early in my career, I served in the Peace Corps during one of the most consequential moments in modern history. As the Berlin Wall fell and Eastern Europe emerged from decades of Communist rule, I witnessed the deployment of some of the first Peace Corps volunteers to the region. Those volunteers were not diplomats or soldiers. They were Americans sharing skills, building relationships and helping strengthen civil society in newly emerging democracies. It was a powerful reminder that service is one of America’s most effective exports. President George H.W. Bush captured this spirit when he spoke of America as a “thousand points of light” — ordinary citizens performing extraordinary acts of service in their communities. More than three decades later, that vision remains as relevant as ever. Every day, Americans volunteer in schools, food banks, houses of worship, community centers, hospitals and disaster recovery efforts. They mentor children, care for veterans, support seniors, rebuild neighborhoods and strengthen communities. They remind us that citizenship is not merely something we possess; it is something we practice. My own appreciation for service has been shaped by experiences spanning both government and the nonprofit sector. Early in my career, I served in the Peace Corps during one of the most consequential moments in modern history. As the Berlin Wall fell and Eastern Europe emerged from decades of Communist rule, I witnessed the deployment of some of the first Peace Corps volunteers to the region. Those volunteers were not diplomats or soldiers. They were Americans sharing skills, building relationships and helping strengthen civil society in newly emerging democracies. It was a powerful reminder that service is one of America’s most effective exports. Years later, I had the privilege of serving on the board of the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency that oversaw AmeriCorps and helped provide the infrastructure and resources supporting organizations such as Teach For America, City Year, Habitat for Humanity and hundreds of other nonprofits serving communities across our nation.

Today, I serve as vice chair of the board of Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. In each of these roles, I have seen firsthand how service changes lives — not only for those receiving help, but for those providing it.

I have also witnessed something else: Service brings people together. Volunteers pack kale into bags during a food distribution drive in Atlanta on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The King Center in partnership with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and The King's Table hosted a food drive as many people are still without SNAP benefits and others are still facing food insecurity. The food distribution is part of a broader effort to address food insecurity in Metro Atlanta and uplift underserved neighborhoods through direct support and outreach. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC) Volunteerism helps us and connects us At a time when our nation often seems defined by division, service remains one of the few endeavors that consistently transcends politics. A volunteer helping rebuild homes after a hurricane rarely asks whether the family receiving assistance is Republican or Democrat. A mentor helping a struggling student does not inquire about political affiliation. Service focuses us on what unites us rather than what separates us. The opportunities to serve are as diverse as America itself. Some Americans wear the uniform of our armed forces. Others serve through the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps-supported organizations or one of the thousands of nonprofits strengthening communities every day.

While the pathways differ, they share a common purpose: helping others and strengthening the nation. As artificial intelligence reshapes the economy, the skills that make us uniquely human — leadership, communication, empathy, teamwork, judgment and adaptability — will become even more valuable. Service helps cultivate those skills while giving young people a sense of purpose and connection that no technology can provide. Service is not a detour from preparing for the future. For many young people, it may be one of the best ways to prepare for it. Volunteerism also addresses another challenge facing our country: growing social isolation. In a society where too many people feel disconnected from one another, service creates relationships builds trust, and strengthens communities. It reminds us that we are part of something larger than ourselves.