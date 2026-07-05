Opinion Atlanta’s Peachtree Road Race was humid, inspiring and emotional Thinking about the discipline of running and about my relationship with my father helped me finish the course. A runner in a George Washington costume makes his way along Hope Hill during the 57th Peachtree Road Race on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By David Plazas 9 minutes ago Share

Atlanta’s famous scorching summer heat nearly deterred me from running my first Peachtree Road Race in 2025. I have lived in the South more than 26 years and avoided summer races precisely because sweltering and sweating while doing physical activity are uncomfortable, icky and oppressive. But I did not want to miss the opportunity as a newcomer to participate in a rite of passage. This race — in its 57th year — boasts being the largest 10K (6.2 miles) in the world, drawing more than 50,000 runners every Independence Day as an homage to patriotism and running. So, I did it, drinking plenty of water and making it to the finish line without injury. I was hooked. Soon after, I signed up for the following year’s race, sponsored by Northside Hospital with the AJC as the official media partner.

This is a special year. It’s the United States of America’s semiquincentennial, and as a Bicentennial Baby, I’ll be celebrating a milestone birthday soon. My goal was to improve on my time from last year — 57 minutes, 51 seconds, or a 9-minute-9-second mile. Could I do it in 50 minutes or less, in anticipation of my 50th birthday? My early morning training runs showed that I could, but then there’s the heat. The 2026 race started with a red flag alert because the weather was expected to feel like more than 100 degrees. Officials were ready to end the race early if it got too hot, they encouraged runners to slow down and urged participants prone to heat-related illnesses to drop out. This is a great tradition, but it’s time to face the facts that the Fourth of July is too hot and humid to hold a race like this. Better to move it to the fall. That’s my personal view, but I don’t run the Atlanta Track Club.

More than 50,000 runners participated in the 57th Peachtree Road Race on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) From disliking to falling in love with running

I did not run my first race until my 30s. Frankly, I found running to be a chore when I was younger. When I did it, it was because I had to, in soccer or ROTC. I admired my father, who ran 6 miles a day, and I never imagined I could come close to that feat when I was a boy. Fast forward several decades , and I have run a marathon, three half-marathons, and multiple 10Ks and 5Ks. These days, I prefer the latter. The marathon, which I ran just before turning 40, wrecked my body and I did not want to fall out of love with running, because today it’s a space where I reflect, solve problems and de-stress. But I admire people who push their limits, such as Nicholas Thompson, the CEO of The Atlantic who at 49 years old in 2024 broke the world record in his age group in a 50-mile race.

He wrote about his running journey and his relationship with his father in his 2025 memoir, “The Running Ground.” Thompson learned to love running because of his very complicated and difficult father whose approval he constantly sought. He also offers lessons for non-elite runners like me on improving ourselves. Thompson writes about the four states of running: meditation, flow, catharsis and oneness, and this quote really spoke to me: “Discipline isn’t enough, though. You need to cultivate something else in these miles: Awareness.” Throughout reading the book, I reflected on my relationship with my father, the good and the complicated.

He came from Colombia to the United States in the 1960s and met my mother, who was from Cuba. He was a clergyman, a psychologist and an educator who founded a college in Chicago. He was well-known and respected in the community. My father was also a model of discipline, waking up at 3 a.m. daily to read the Bible and then go for his runs, often while it was pitch dark. My mother, who lives in Cumming, told me he started to run outdoors in his 50s when they lived in Chicago. He loved jogging in parks near where he lived. I inherited that attribute, as I enjoy running in Piedmont Park and on the Atlanta Beltline. I also inherited his occasional habit of falling. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, there’s usually blood involved. I remember the first time I was able to run past 6 miles and how I felt a sense of pride and some embarrassment that I exceeded his regular routine. AJC opinion editor David Plazas (left) ran with his father, the Rev. Dr. Carlos Plazas Sr., in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2015. This was their last run together. (Courtesy of David Plazas) The last time we ran together was in 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee, when my mother and he stayed with my husband and me. He was 84 years old, and he wasn’t running as long as he used to, but we managed to get more than 3 miles in together. We did not say much, but we bonded in the company of each other.

I just barely completed 5.27 miles at an 8-minute, 51-second speed. I felt pain, nausea and discomfort — the very things I feared about running races in the South in the summer. Discouragement hit me, but I thought about discipline and awareness, and two days later I ran again, this time in the early morning, completing 6.09 miles at an 8-minute, 14-second clip. The chances of repeating that on race day under a red flag alert were iffy. On Saturday, I took MARTA from the Midtown to Lenox stations on the gold line and walked with a big group of runners to the race start in my red, white and blue outfit and my black AJC cap. When the race started, I went for it, tricking my brain into letting my body run as hard as it could under these conditions. I high-fived my colleagues at the AJC on 15th and Peachtree NE streets, and I went into gear to the finish line often thinking of my father, especially when I felt my legs might fail me. My husband greeted me near the finish line.