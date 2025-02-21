News

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Concerns around flying are high after a Delta regional jet crash landed and flipped upside down in Toronto. All passengers and crew survived the crash. It is the latest in a series of recent high-profile aviation incidents around the world. Experts say that despite a recent uptick in plane crashes, air travel is actually getting safer each year. Although the crashes have coincided with President Trump's spending cuts hitting government agencies like the FAA, it's unclear how much of an effect this has had on the recent incidents. Credits: Pete Koukov/Instagram | Getty Images | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YouTube Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | National Safety Council | Endeavor Air | TIME

2:17