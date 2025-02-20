Delta offers $30,000 to each passenger aboard plane that crashed in Toronto

Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to each passenger who was on board the Delta Connection plane that crashed in Toronto on Monday.

“Delta Care Team representatives are telling customers this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights," according to Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant.

There were 76 passengers on board Flight 4819, operated by Delta Connection carrier Endeavor Air from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto Pearson International Airport, where the plane crashed on landing, caught fire and flipped over upside down on the airfield.