Delta offers $30,000 to each passenger aboard plane that crashed in Toronto

Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to each passenger who was on board the Delta Connection plane that crashed in Toronto on Monday.
“Delta Care Team representatives are telling customers this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights," according to Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant.
There were 76 passengers on board Flight 4819, operated by Delta Connection carrier Endeavor Air from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto Pearson International Airport, where the plane crashed on landing, caught fire and flipped over upside down on the airfield.
There were no fatalities, but 21 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. One of the 21 passengers remained in a hospital as of Wednesday morning.
If Delta pays $30,000 to all of the passengers who were on board, that would be a total of more than $2.2 million.
Delta said its representatives are also helping customers with hotels, meals, transportation and other needs.
The company was also working to get baggage from the plane and other personal belongings back to customers. However, the full process of identifying and cleaning all the belongings could take weeks, according to Delta.
