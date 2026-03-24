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"This is insane”, travelers react to shutdown chaos at ATL airport

Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport faced hours-long security lines during the government shutdown, with wait times stretching up to four hours and lines winding through baggage claim and outside the terminal. Starting before dawn, passengers described confusion, delays and unusually long waits even for those with TSA PreCheck and Clear. Airport workers and security staff worked to manage the crowds as conditions slowly improved later in the morning. If you're flying through Atlanta, travelers say patience is key and a little kindness goes a long way.

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