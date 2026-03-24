"This is insane”, travelers react to shutdown chaos at ATL airport
Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport faced hours-long security lines during the government shutdown, with wait times stretching up to four hours and lines winding through baggage claim and outside the terminal. Starting before dawn, passengers described confusion, delays and unusually long waits even for those with TSA PreCheck and Clear. Airport workers and security staff worked to manage the crowds as conditions slowly improved later in the morning. If you're flying through Atlanta, travelers say patience is key and a little kindness goes a long way.
Atlanta's bricks could be worth $13 billion. The Black men who made them didn't earn a cent.
Credits: AJC|Libr. of Cong.|Varnado/AJC|Atl. Hist. Cen.|Nat. Mus. of Af. Am. Hist.|UGA Map & Gov. Info. Libr.|Fulton Co. Reparations Task Force|Archive Atlanta
Why Atlanta became a pro wrestling hot spot
Credits: GA Championship Wrestling | WCW| NWA | Championship Wrestling from FL | TNT | Deep South Wrestling | WWE | Getty | CNN
Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, left untouched in South Georgia for nearly a decade
Inside the private jet once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, known as the "Lolita Express" Credits: Department of Justice | airport-data.com
The Southern vampire lore behind Oscars favorite 'Sinners'
Credits: AJC|AP|“Sinners”©Warner Bros.|“Interview with the Vampire”©WB/AMC|“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”©Fox|“True Blood”©HBO|Marcie LaCerte|Getty|BNF|HNOC