Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has embraced his role as one of the few Republican White House hopefuls to condemn Donald Trump over his mounting legal issues.

With another round of indictments against the former president looming in Fulton County, Christie escalated his criticism of Trump on ABC’s “This Week” and questioned whether GOP voters are growing complacent.

“What I think Republican voters have to ask themselves is two things: First is, is he really the guy, under indictment in four different cases, given the conduct that he committed, someone who can beat Joe Biden or any other Democrat in November 2024? And when are we going to stop pretending that this is normal?”

