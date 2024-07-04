Welcome to the 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race newsletter!

It’s Peachtree season! Time to get sweaty and ready for the world’s largest 10k right here in beautiful Atlanta.
Whether this is your first Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race or your 56th, whether you’re aiming for the finish line or cheering from the sidelines, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the place for Peachtree news, events, stories, wellness tips and expert advice.
I’m AJ Willingham, host of the AJC’s AM ATL newsletter, and I’ll be your Peachtree buddy as we race toward July. Let’s do this!
FIRST STEP: REGISTER!
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
If you haven’t already, go go go! This year’s Peachtree Road Race is back to the traditional lottery system. Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry.
Then, it’s up to Lady Luck to dole out the rest of the 50,000 coveted spots. Make sure you stake your claim!
🍑 Register for the 56th Peachtree Road Race here. Registration is open through April 30.
BONUS: Everyone who registers gets a free subscription to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. We’re pretty cool, if I do say so myself.
GET THE APP
If you don’t already have The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app, now’s the time. The app will also be the place you can track runners and get access to exclusive Peachtree Road Race content and perks.
VOTE FOR THIS YEAR’S T-SHIRT DESIGN
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Full disclosure: I’ve seen all of the race finisher shirt designs in person in the AJC newsroom, and as always, they are iconic. Of course, you have to vote for your favorite; it’s part of the process! You can only do so through The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app though.
🍑 Voting closes Thursday, so vamos! Preview the contending designs here.
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THE NEWSLETTER
Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC
Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC
Few things are as exciting as getting ready for a big race. We’re here for all racers: The ones pushing for a personal record, the ones itching for a 6.2-mile party and the ones who are already nervous about messing it all up and being the worst runner in Peachtree Road Race history (which is not a thing).
We’re also here for the cheerleaders, the race supporters, volunteers and everyone else!
This newsletter will drop in your inbox every two weeks until about June, when we’ll ramp up to once a week. During that time you can expect:
- Exclusive Peachtree Road Race content from the AJC
- Expert advice from our friends at the Atlanta Track Club to get you past weird blisters and shoe issues
- Stories on health and wellness topics to keep you feeling your best
- Updates on local running events
- Chats about running routes and other training tidbits
- Wisdom and inspiration from Peachtrees of the past
- Lots of support and fun, because this is supposed to be fun, right? Right! (I say that to myself before every race.)
🍑 For now, get caught up with our 2025 Peachtree Road Race preview.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Want even more? Join our Facebook page to connect with other Peachtree runners and fans!
AND YOU’RE OFF!
Is there something you want to see in the newsletter? A burning question for a running expert? A secret training route you just have to share? Your best embarrassing race story? A playlist that changed your life? Let us know.
Until next time!
