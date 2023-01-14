Tribute concert, funeral scheduled for gospel artist Kevin Lemons

The link will be provided later this week, according to a publicist.

A public viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at House of Hope.

Lemons was the founder and director of Higher Calling, a 100-plus member choir, which will mark its 27th year in gospel music this year.

He was raised around gospel music, served as the vocal director for the Netflix film “Come Sunday,” according to an earlier release announcing his death.

His father – the late Wilbert Lemons – was the director of the historic Atlanta Masonic Choir, which was founded by Kevin’s grandmother Annie Ruth Lemons.

Bishop Hezekiah Walker, in a statement, called Lemon one of the kindest and most humble artists he knew.

“His love for God seasoned everything that he did, and his palpable love for people was an extension of that. Kevin Lemons was just a beautiful human being and he will be sorely missed.”

An annual kick-off concert presented by Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling, which has been held in Atlanta for the last six years, will go on as planned on Sunday but will be a tribute instead.

Lemons’s manager, Jon Coleman, said in a release it ”was a no-brainer” to hold this weekend’s concert because Lemons would have wanted it that way. “The Atlanta choir scene was dear to his heart and he loved bringing choirs together to have church during this event. That is what will happen this Sunday as we now celebrate the life and legacy of Kevin Lemons.”

The concert will be held at 6 p.m. at the Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur.