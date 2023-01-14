ajc logo
Tribute concert, funeral scheduled for gospel artist Kevin Lemons

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Stellar and Dove-nominate choir director, songwriter died at age 44

Services for gospel artist and songwriter, Kevin Lemons, will be held on. Jan. 21 at House of Hope Atlanta. A tribute concert is scheduled for Sunday night.

Lemons, the Stellar- and Dove-nominated choir director and founder of Higher Calling, died Jan. 7 at age 44 after collapsing at his Union City home.

The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the church, 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway. with Pastor E. Dewey Smith giving opening remarkets. The service, which will be livestreamed, will be officiated by Bishop Mark House of Victory City Church in Forest Park.

Bishop William Murphy, pastor of dReam Center Church of Atlanta, will deliver the eulogy.

The link will be provided later this week, according to a publicist.

A public viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at House of Hope.

Lemons was the founder and director of Higher Calling, a 100-plus member choir, which will mark its 27th year in gospel music this year.

He was raised around gospel music, served as the vocal director for the Netflix film “Come Sunday,” according to an earlier release announcing his death.

His father – the late Wilbert Lemons – was the director of the historic Atlanta Masonic Choir, which was founded by Kevin’s grandmother Annie Ruth Lemons.

Bishop Hezekiah Walker, in a statement, called Lemon one of the kindest and most humble artists he knew.

“His love for God seasoned everything that he did, and his palpable love for people was an extension of that. Kevin Lemons was just a beautiful human being and he will be sorely missed.”

An annual kick-off concert presented by Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling, which has been held in Atlanta for the last six years, will go on as planned on Sunday but will be a tribute instead.

Lemons’s manager, Jon Coleman, said in a release it ”was a no-brainer” to hold this weekend’s concert because Lemons would have wanted it that way. “The Atlanta choir scene was dear to his heart and he loved bringing choirs together to have church during this event. That is what will happen this Sunday as we now celebrate the life and legacy of Kevin Lemons.”

The concert will be held at 6 p.m. at the Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur.

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

