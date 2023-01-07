ajc logo
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Wet conditions return before drier weather moves in

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

It will be a wet Sunday as a front moves through the state, but the week ahead is looking brighter.

A mostly cloudy night will seep into the morning, making it an overcast start to the day. Temperatures will remain slightly chilly around the mid-40s and rise into the mid-50s by late morning.

Rain will start in North Georgia around noon and linger in metro Atlanta for most of the day. As the day goes on, the steady rain will shift into scattered showers.

“High pressure will start to erode, that’s what’s going to really allow that moisture to pick up,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “We’re watching a storm system approach from the West.”

As the rain persists, temperatures will remain moderate in the high-50s, slightly above the average for this time of year. By about 11 p.m., that front will have swept to the southeast of the state, leaving drier air behind.

Looking toward the week ahead, temperatures will be a bit lower than last week, but nothing a coat can’t fix. It will remain sunny and dry until about Thursday, when we may see showers in the afternoon before a wet Friday morning.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

