Man arrested in 7-year-old Atlanta girl’s shooting death

Several children were inside the home when the suspect opened fire in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to court documents.
Crime scene tape remained on Tiger Flowers Drive in northwest Atlanta a day after 7-year-old Zoey Price was shot dead the night of Feb. 24, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
27 minutes ago

A suspect has been arrested after a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot last week in northwest Atlanta, according to Fulton County jail records.

Preston Smith faces several charges, including murder and aggravated assault, records show. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Monday, where he remains without bond.

Atlanta police say he opened fire on a house in the 2200 block of Tiger Flowers Drive in the Dixie Hills neighborhood the night of Feb. 24. Zoey Price was injured in the gunfire and died at Grady Memorial Hospital, officials previously said. The little girl’s 44-year-old mother was also struck but survived.

Atlanta police plan to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates in the case.

“Zoey was a bright, joyful child who brought love and light to everyone she met,” her loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral expenses. “Her loss has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew her.”

According to warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for Smith’s arrest, several people were inside the home when gunfire erupted. Those included multiple other children — two 8-year-olds and one 3-year-old.

The night of the shooting, police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters the violence stemmed from a “dispute” between two people just 30 minutes earlier. When the suspect arrived at the location and opened fire, bullets flew through the home, damaging its burglar bar door, exterior siding and living room drywall, the warrants state.

Schierbaum previously said his investigators knew who the suspect was, and the chief implored the man to turn himself in. It is not clear if Smith did so or if officers found him to arrest him.

Smith’s other charges include third-degree cruelty to children, criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records show.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

