News Apalachee trial: What to expect as the case against Colin Gray nears close Gray’s trial enters third week as prosecutors and defense attorneys gear up to make their final arguments to the jury. Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, appears at his trial at Barrow County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Winder. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Closing arguments are expected to kick off after lunch on Monday in the trial of Colin Gray, father of the boy accused of killing four in the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School. Gray, 55, faces 29 felony counts, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to children. His teenage son Colt Gray allegedly used the AR-15-style rifle Colin gifted him as a Christmas present to carry out the Sept. 4, 2024 shooting that killed two students and two teachers and wounded nine others.

The trial is one of the first cases nationally holding a parent accountable for allegedly enabling a child’s access to a firearm used in a school shooting. In the only other case like it in the U.S. to have proceeded to trial, the parents of a Michigan school shooter were convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. Jim Berry (standing), attorney for Colin Gray, confers with District Attorney Brad Smith as Colin Gray (not pictured), the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, testifies on the witness stand at his trial at Barrow County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Winder. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The jury, which has been bused in from neighboring Hall County each day in an effort to keep the jury pool untainted, has heard from shooting suspect Colt Gray’s mother, Marcee, and his younger sister as they testified that Colin ignored warning signs about his son’s behavior. Marcee told the jury she pleaded with her estranged husband to take away the boy’s guns while the family figured out how to deal with Colt’s angry outbursts and his professed violent fantasies.

The boy’s sister testified that her father knew about her brother’s obsession with school shooters, but that he let Colt keep a rifle in his bedroom.

Jurors also heard from Colin Gray, who took the stand in his own defense on Friday for lengthy testimony in which he claimed that his wife’s documented history of substance abuse made her a less reliable narrator than his son. District Attorney Brad Smith (left) cross-examines Colin Gray, the father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, in Colin Gray’s trial at Barrow County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Winder. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Colin painted a picture of himself as a man working hard to keep his family together, struggling to connect with his troubled son. He said he found that he could bond with Colt over guns, going hunting and doing target shooting, so he tried to meet the boy’s requests for items like a tactical vest, laser sight and other accessories. Prosecutors pointed out that those items were found on Colt after the shooting. Here’s what to expect Monday as the trial gets back underway:

Housekeeping and debate Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm plans to referee a debate between the prosecution and defense on Monday morning over exactly how the charges will be explained to the jury, in what’s known as a charge conference. The attorneys told the judge late Friday they expect to spend a few hours getting into the details of the laws that apply to each of the charges Colin Gray faces. The jury won’t be present for the conference. Instead, they’ve been asked to arrive after noon. Closings The prosecution and defense will each have 90 minutes to give their closing arguments to the jury. This is each side’s final chance to persuade the jury to find in their favor, and it comes with an added bonus: unlike opening statements, which must adhere strictly to the evidence, the attorneys giving closing arguments can discuss the merits of the case to the jury. Deliberations and verdict Once closing arguments are complete, the judge will read the agreed-upon charges and explanations of law to the jury, and they will leave the courtroom to discuss their conclusions. Each of the witnesses to take the stand in the case told their own version of events, and some of that testimony conflicts. For example, Colin Gray told the court he was researching mental health treatment for his son and working to find a solution the boy would agree to, while Marcee said she was doing that work, and that her husband was brushing off her requests to act more urgently on it.