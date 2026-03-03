Metro Atlanta Former DeKalb sheriff Sidney Dorsey, who killed his rival, dies in prison Augusta State Prison inmate died of natural causes at 86, Georgia Department of Corrections says. Former DeKalb County sheriff Sidney Dorsey is surrounded by heavy guard after his arrest. He was later convicted of murder in the death of former sheriff-elect Derwin Brown. (AJC file)

Former DeKalb County sheriff Sidney Dorsey, convicted of killing his political rival, has died in prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Dorsey, 86, an inmate at Augusta State Medical Prison, died Monday of natural causes, the DOC confirmed. No additional details were released.

The murder was one of metro Atlanta’s most high-profile cases, making national headlines. When Dorsey lost his bid for reelection in 2000, he had the sheriff-elect killed. On July 10, 2002, Dorsey was convicted of murder in the death of Derwin Brown. Brown was shot to death Dec. 15, 2000, in his driveway as he carried roses intended for his wife, according to investigators. Brown, who was struck 12 times, was 46. RELATED DeKalb’s sheriff had his political rival murdered It took investigators nearly a year to make an arrest. Dorsey and his accomplices, Melvin Walker and David Ramsey, were all convicted and given life sentences. Walker and Ramsey were convicted in federal court of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in carrying out the assassination at the direction of Dorsey, trial testimony revealed. Dorsey had promised the two men jobs and promotions for killing Brown.

DeKalb County sheriff-elect Derwin Brown greets well-wishers at his victory party in August 2000. (AJC file)