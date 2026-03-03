Former DeKalb sheriff Sidney Dorsey, who killed his rival, dies in prison

Former DeKalb County sheriff Sidney Dorsey, convicted of killing his political rival, has died in prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Dorsey, 86, an inmate at Augusta State Medical Prison, died Monday of natural causes, the DOC confirmed. No additional details were released.
The murder was one of metro Atlanta’s most high-profile cases, making national headlines. When Dorsey lost his bid for reelection in 2000, he had the sheriff-elect killed.
On July 10, 2002, Dorsey was convicted of murder in the death of Derwin Brown. Brown was shot to death Dec. 15, 2000, in his driveway as he carried roses intended for his wife, according to investigators. Brown, who was struck 12 times, was 46.
It took investigators nearly a year to make an arrest. Dorsey and his accomplices, Melvin Walker and David Ramsey, were all convicted and given life sentences.
Walker and Ramsey were convicted in federal court of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in carrying out the assassination at the direction of Dorsey, trial testimony revealed. Dorsey had promised the two men jobs and promotions for killing Brown.
“I know you are going to sentence me severely,” Dorsey said during his sentencing, looking up at the judge and raising an open palm for emphasis. “But I do not have the blood of Derwin Brown on my hands.”
On Jan. 14, 2004, Dorsey began serving his sentence. In July 2005, the state Supreme Court upheld his conviction.
In 2007, the DeKalb district attorney’s office released a recording of a confession Dorsey gave in July of that year at the Georgia State Prison in Reidsville.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.