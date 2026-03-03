Metro Atlanta

Former DeKalb sheriff Sidney Dorsey, who killed his rival, dies in prison

Augusta State Prison inmate died of natural causes at 86, Georgia Department of Corrections says.
Former DeKalb County sheriff Sidney Dorsey is surrounded by heavy guard after his arrest. He was later convicted of murder in the death of former sheriff-elect Derwin Brown. (AJC file)
Former DeKalb County sheriff Sidney Dorsey is surrounded by heavy guard after his arrest. He was later convicted of murder in the death of former sheriff-elect Derwin Brown. (AJC file)
By
6 minutes ago

Former DeKalb County sheriff Sidney Dorsey, convicted of killing his political rival, has died in prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Dorsey, 86, an inmate at Augusta State Medical Prison, died Monday of natural causes, the DOC confirmed. No additional details were released.

The murder was one of metro Atlanta’s most high-profile cases, making national headlines. When Dorsey lost his bid for reelection in 2000, he had the sheriff-elect killed.

On July 10, 2002, Dorsey was convicted of murder in the death of Derwin Brown. Brown was shot to death Dec. 15, 2000, in his driveway as he carried roses intended for his wife, according to investigators. Brown, who was struck 12 times, was 46.

RELATED
DeKalb’s sheriff had his political rival murdered

It took investigators nearly a year to make an arrest. Dorsey and his accomplices, Melvin Walker and David Ramsey, were all convicted and given life sentences.

Walker and Ramsey were convicted in federal court of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in carrying out the assassination at the direction of Dorsey, trial testimony revealed. Dorsey had promised the two men jobs and promotions for killing Brown.

DeKalb County sheriff-elect Derwin Brown greets well-wishers at his victory party in August 2000. (AJC file)
DeKalb County sheriff-elect Derwin Brown greets well-wishers at his victory party in August 2000. (AJC file)

“I know you are going to sentence me severely,” Dorsey said during his sentencing, looking up at the judge and raising an open palm for emphasis. “But I do not have the blood of Derwin Brown on my hands.”

On Jan. 14, 2004, Dorsey began serving his sentence. In July 2005, the state Supreme Court upheld his conviction.

In 2007, the DeKalb district attorney’s office released a recording of a confession Dorsey gave in July of that year at the Georgia State Prison in Reidsville.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

More Stories

The Latest

Pinky Cole

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole parodies her bankruptcy filing on Instagram

32m ago
BREAKING

Colin Gray convicted in Apalachee High School shooting

42m ago

How speed puzzling is quietly becoming Atlanta’s new pastime

Keep Reading

2 Missouri sheriff's deputies fatally shot, 2 others wounded, authorities say

Parole board can decide execution despite member’s recusal, judge says

Officer shoots man armed with knife on Buckhead road, police say

Featured

Warnock event in Social Circle

Warnock, Social Circle officials blast Trump over ICE detention warehouse

Bill would limit future transit referendums in Cobb, Gwinnett counties

3 Georgia players ‘made a lot of money’ at NFL combine, but how much?