News

Athens man charged with rape and kidnapping of UGA student

The incident occurred Feb. 28 near 400 N. Thomas Street, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.
Tydarius Wingfield, 19, of Athens was charged in the rape of a University of Georgia student on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AJC file)
Tydarius Wingfield, 19, of Athens was charged in the rape of a University of Georgia student on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AJC file)
By
32 minutes ago

A 19-year-old Athens man was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, battery and rape. He has since been identified by authorities as Tydarius Wingfield.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Wingfield allegedly approached a female University of Georgia student near the area of 400 N. Thomas Street and offered to walk the student home.

Wingfield ultimately forced the student behind a building and sexually assaulted her, ACCPD reported. Using downtown Athens’ camera systems, police then located Wingfield and arrested him.

ACCPD is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact Detective Charles Burgamy at 762-400-7173 or at charles.burgamy@accgov.com. This is a developing story, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX India US Israel Iran Protest

Calls for peace and flashes of anger after US and Israeli attacks kill Iran's Khamenei

28m ago

US, Israel pound targets in Iran as Trump signals openness to talk to new leadership

31m ago

The Latest: Israel hits Tehran as Trump signals willingness to talk with Iran’s new leaders

41m ago

Keep Reading

UGA fires instructor amid allegations of soliciting sex with minor

Mother testifies she urged Colin Gray to lock up guns before Apalachee High shooting in Georgia

Father of accused Georgia school shooter testifies about hoping to bond over guns and hunting

Featured

budget hearings

Voting rights group sues Raffensperger over voter cancellation documents

OPINION

MARTA to launch revamped bus network, ‘last-mile’ van service

AJC VARSITY

Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament