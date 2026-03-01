Athens man charged with rape and kidnapping of UGA student

Tydarius Wingfield, 19, of Athens was charged in the rape of a University of Georgia student on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AJC file)

The incident occurred Feb. 28 near 400 N. Thomas Street, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

A 19-year-old Athens man was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, battery and rape. He has since been identified by authorities as Tydarius Wingfield.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Wingfield allegedly approached a female University of Georgia student near the area of 400 N. Thomas Street and offered to walk the student home.