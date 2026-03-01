Athens man charged with rape and kidnapping of UGA student

A 19-year-old Athens man was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, battery and rape. He has since been identified by authorities as Tydarius Wingfield.
According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Wingfield allegedly approached a female University of Georgia student near the area of 400 N. Thomas Street and offered to walk the student home.
Wingfield ultimately forced the student behind a building and sexually assaulted her, ACCPD reported. Using downtown Athens’ camera systems, police then located Wingfield and arrested him.
ACCPD is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact Detective Charles Burgamy at 762-400-7173 or at charles.burgamy@accgov.com. This is a developing story, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more.