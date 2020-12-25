Sexual misconduct allegations against late Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias confirmed by ongoing investigation

“Sadly, the interim investigation update indicates this assessment of Ravi’s behavior to be true — that he did indeed engage in sexual misconduct,” according to the statement. “This misconduct is deeply troubling and wholly inconsistent with the man Ravi Zacharias presented both publicly and privately to so many over more than four decades of public ministry. We are heartbroken at learning this but feel it necessary to be transparent and to inform our staff, donors, and supporters at this time, even while the investigation continues. We will speak more comprehensively to all concerned after the completion of the investigation.”

The organization also addressed those hurt by Zacharias’ action, saying it was devastated for those who have suffered from his “misconduct and for the pain that they are enduring.”

More than 300 people, including Vice President Mike Pence, attended a memorial service at Passion City Church for evangelist and Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias (shown on screen) on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Atlanta. AP PHOTO / BRYNN ANDERSON

Zacharias, head of a global ministry and bestselling author, died in May at his home in Atlanta, following a brief battle with cancer. He was 74.

Zacharias spent nearly five decades addressing questions of origin, meaning, morality and destiny. As a Christian apologist, Zacharias defended religious doctrine and philosophy.

He was a close friend of the late evangelist Billy Graham and among those who spoke at his memorial service was Vice President Mike Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Passion City Church during a memorial service for evangelist and Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The two had known each other for a number of years. AP PHOTO / BRYNN ANDERSON

RZIM said that in August 2020 — three months after his death — that allegations of sexual misconduct were made against its founder. It hired the Atlanta law firm of Miller & Martin to investigate the allegations.

The organization decided to address the allegations publicly earlier this week, following an interim investigation update. The report did not identify his accusers.

The web site included a copy of the interim report. According to the report, investigators spoke with therapists who had treated Zacharias from the Touch of Eden and Jivan Wellness spas as well as others who treated him over the years. They also reviewed documents and electronic devices used by Zacharias.

RZIM was founded in 1984 and has a worldwide reach.